PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Siyana Info Solutions

Press Release

Receive press releases from Siyana Info Solutions: By Email RSS Feeds:

Siyana Info Solutions Jumpstarts Business Intelligence & Analytics Practice with Prevalent Offerings


Siyana Info Solutions builds on its successful collection of industry solutions by investing in a suite of offerings to bring the power of data to every user within their growing client-base.

Sheridan, WY, April 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Siyana Info Solutions, a trusted and proven name in innovative mobile & web solutions, announced that it has expanded its service offerings to include Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics services to help organizations streamline their processes and drive more revenue.

Siyana Info Solution has expanded its team of tech talents to include high-calibre data scientists & analysts to lead their BI/Analytics practice and provide innovative insight into Machine Learning and Big Data solutions & services. 

"With Siyana's help, our clients can now discover a whole new way of bringing their data to life. Our BI services will provide them consistent and insightful decision support within their organizations," said Deven Patel, CEO at Siyana Info Solutions. "Our range of BI, Data Warehousing, Machine Learning, and Analytics offerings have been tailored to fit all industries through our Business Intelligence as a Service offering."

He further added, "We use only proven open technologies to help businesses reduce costs and allow for easy integration with other platforms and applications. When companies need business intelligence implementation and consulting assistance, they can look no further than Siyana Info Solutions."

Some of the key offerings of Siyana's BI & Analytics services include:

Enterprise Data Warehouse Management
Business Intelligence Tools
Business Intelligence Development and Implementation
Business Performance Analysis
Consumer and market trends
Market basket analysis
Advertising recall
Market mix models
Pricing promotion optimization
Demand forecasting
Portfolio performance analysis
Ratio analysis
Risk models
Fraud models
Collection models
Machine learning & Artificial Intelligence

For a comprehensive review of Siyana Info solutions' Business Intelligence and Analytics offering or to place a general inquiry, please visit: https://siyanainfo.com

About Siyana Info Solutions:

Siyana Info Solutions is an innovative and renowned iOS and Android mobile application, web & software development company building advanced IT solutions using cutting-edge technologies. Established in 2015, Siyana Designs & Develops custom mobile apps, websites & software to help clients transform, scale, and gain a competitive advantage in their industry. Siyana uses a collaborative, agile, and resourceful model to design and develop mobile apps for iOS and Android that are appreciated for their impeccable design, flawless functionalities, and highly interactive UI/UX. Through multiple office locations in the USA & India, Siyana's skilled team of software engineers provides offshore software development services to startups, mid-size companies & big enterprises across the globe.  

Contact:

Email: Sales@siyanainfo.com
Phone: +1-307-285-9662
+91-7434853007

Media Contact:
saket.sharma@siyanainfo.com 
Contact Information
Siyana Info Solutions
Saket Sharma
+1-307-285-9662
Contact
https://siyanainfo.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Siyana Info Solutions
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help