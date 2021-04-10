Press Releases Siyana Info Solutions Press Release

Receive press releases from Siyana Info Solutions: By Email RSS Feeds: Siyana Info Solutions Jumpstarts Business Intelligence & Analytics Practice with Prevalent Offerings

Siyana Info Solutions builds on its successful collection of industry solutions by investing in a suite of offerings to bring the power of data to every user within their growing client-base.

Sheridan, WY, April 10, 2021 --(



Siyana Info Solution has expanded its team of tech talents to include high-calibre data scientists & analysts to lead their BI/Analytics practice and provide innovative insight into Machine Learning and Big Data solutions & services.



"With Siyana's help, our clients can now discover a whole new way of bringing their data to life. Our BI services will provide them consistent and insightful decision support within their organizations," said Deven Patel, CEO at Siyana Info Solutions. "Our range of BI, Data Warehousing, Machine Learning, and Analytics offerings have been tailored to fit all industries through our Business Intelligence as a Service offering."



He further added, "We use only proven open technologies to help businesses reduce costs and allow for easy integration with other platforms and applications. When companies need business intelligence implementation and consulting assistance, they can look no further than Siyana Info Solutions."



Some of the key offerings of Siyana's BI & Analytics services include:



Enterprise Data Warehouse Management

Business Intelligence Tools

Business Intelligence Development and Implementation

Business Performance Analysis

Consumer and market trends

Market basket analysis

Advertising recall

Market mix models

Pricing promotion optimization

Demand forecasting

Portfolio performance analysis

Ratio analysis

Risk models

Fraud models

Collection models

Machine learning & Artificial Intelligence



For a comprehensive review of Siyana Info solutions' Business Intelligence and Analytics offering or to place a general inquiry, please visit: https://siyanainfo.com



About Siyana Info Solutions:



Siyana Info Solutions is an innovative and renowned iOS and Android mobile application, web & software development company building advanced IT solutions using cutting-edge technologies. Established in 2015, Siyana Designs & Develops custom mobile apps, websites & software to help clients transform, scale, and gain a competitive advantage in their industry. Siyana uses a collaborative, agile, and resourceful model to design and develop mobile apps for iOS and Android that are appreciated for their impeccable design, flawless functionalities, and highly interactive UI/UX. Through multiple office locations in the USA & India, Siyana's skilled team of software engineers provides offshore software development services to startups, mid-size companies & big enterprises across the globe.



Contact:



Email: Sales@siyanainfo.com

Phone: +1-307-285-9662

+91-7434853007



Media Contact:

saket.sharma@siyanainfo.com Sheridan, WY, April 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Siyana Info Solutions, a trusted and proven name in innovative mobile & web solutions, announced that it has expanded its service offerings to include Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics services to help organizations streamline their processes and drive more revenue.Siyana Info Solution has expanded its team of tech talents to include high-calibre data scientists & analysts to lead their BI/Analytics practice and provide innovative insight into Machine Learning and Big Data solutions & services."With Siyana's help, our clients can now discover a whole new way of bringing their data to life. Our BI services will provide them consistent and insightful decision support within their organizations," said Deven Patel, CEO at Siyana Info Solutions. "Our range of BI, Data Warehousing, Machine Learning, and Analytics offerings have been tailored to fit all industries through our Business Intelligence as a Service offering."He further added, "We use only proven open technologies to help businesses reduce costs and allow for easy integration with other platforms and applications. When companies need business intelligence implementation and consulting assistance, they can look no further than Siyana Info Solutions."Some of the key offerings of Siyana's BI & Analytics services include:Enterprise Data Warehouse ManagementBusiness Intelligence ToolsBusiness Intelligence Development and ImplementationBusiness Performance AnalysisConsumer and market trendsMarket basket analysisAdvertising recallMarket mix modelsPricing promotion optimizationDemand forecastingPortfolio performance analysisRatio analysisRisk modelsFraud modelsCollection modelsMachine learning & Artificial IntelligenceFor a comprehensive review of Siyana Info solutions' Business Intelligence and Analytics offering or to place a general inquiry, please visit: https://siyanainfo.comAbout Siyana Info Solutions:Siyana Info Solutions is an innovative and renowned iOS and Android mobile application, web & software development company building advanced IT solutions using cutting-edge technologies. Established in 2015, Siyana Designs & Develops custom mobile apps, websites & software to help clients transform, scale, and gain a competitive advantage in their industry. Siyana uses a collaborative, agile, and resourceful model to design and develop mobile apps for iOS and Android that are appreciated for their impeccable design, flawless functionalities, and highly interactive UI/UX. Through multiple office locations in the USA & India, Siyana's skilled team of software engineers provides offshore software development services to startups, mid-size companies & big enterprises across the globe.Contact:Email: Sales@siyanainfo.comPhone: +1-307-285-9662+91-7434853007Media Contact:saket.sharma@siyanainfo.com Contact Information Siyana Info Solutions

Saket Sharma

+1-307-285-9662



https://siyanainfo.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Siyana Info Solutions