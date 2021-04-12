Karaoke World Championships Announces New Board of Directors

Press Releases Epic Performance Productions Press Release

Las Vegas, NV, April 12, 2021 --( Las Vegas, NV, April 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Epic Performance Productions the only company affiliated with the Karaoke World Championships in the United States and is proud to announce the newly founded Board of Directors for the 2021 competition season. The Board of Directors is compiled of both people from inside the organization with a longstanding history of both competing and organizing in events, as well as individuals outside the traditional competition realm with a background in the music or entertainment industry. “With the development of this diverse panel the KWCUSA will be now better able to provide a more robust program and more individual assistance to those competing this year,” said Catie Baron, The US National Producer. In the development of the Board this year many pre-existing roles were streamlined with new ones added to create an inclusive management team for the Karaoke World Championships in the USA. A full listing of the newly defined roles as well as a full list of the individuals who make up the 2021 KWCUSA Board of Directors can be found at kwcusa.com. The KWCUSA Board of Directors look forward to working hard to create the best competition platform for each vocal athlete wanting to begin their own personal Journey to Stardom in the KWCUSA. Contact Information Epic Performance Productions

