Elkos Launches New Ball Pen – First

Kolkata, India, April 15, 2021 --(



First ball pen is where simple, effective style meets high performance writing. It is reliable, affordable, and smooth-flowing pen that you’ll reach for every day. The First ball pen features quick start time and 3 times more writing capacity for outstanding performance, the easy and ergonomic grip zone allows a secure hold for fatigue-free writing First ball pen is available in three fabulous body and three ink colors-black, blue & red.



“We are excited to launch the First ball pen in the India market,” said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager-Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd. “Pen lovers with high expectations of a special writing experience will always find the perfect pen with First ball pen. First ball pen is for convenience, ease and style.”



Packaging

- 1 N Single Box

- 10 N card pack

- 100 N Inner Box

- 1200 N Master Carton



Availability

Elkos First is available now at all the retail and wholesale counters across India. You can follow the latest company updates on https://www.facebook.com/elkospens.



Company now:

Elkos Pens Limited belonging to Mr. H. S. Jain and Mr. B. K. Jain was incorporated in the year 2003-04 as manufacturer and exporter of ball pen, gel pen, direct fill pen, sketch pen and refills. At Elkos, quality control and innovation is not just a philosophy rather it is a commitment and conviction. This distinction enables us to gain customer faith and superior customer satisfaction. It is the key to successful business relationships with our esteemed domestic as well as export clients.



Company Name: Elkos Pens Limited



Address: 16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage, 10th Floor, Office No: 1015A, Kolkata – 700 001 West Bengal, India



Phone: +91-33-6607-9643 /+91-33-6607-9644



Fax: +91-33-2230 2212



URL: https://www.elkospens.com/



