New Chief Information Security Officer Named at Lifelines Neuro

Rafael Garrido brings cloud security expertise for expansion of Rendr Platform EEG software.

Louisville, KY, April 15, 2021 --(



Most recently, Garrido served in roles at Capital One as Director, Software Engineering and Director, Information Security Office, Cloud Security Consulting. He led teams to develop innovative ideas with new high-quality, highly scalable cloud-based software in mind, as well as providing a full range of security consulting services to support enterprise and business initiatives. Prior to that, Garrido was Director, Information Security, and Senior Cloud Security Architect at GE Appliances.



“We are pleased to welcome someone with Rafael’s extensive credentials and expertise to the Lifelines Neuro team,” says Mark Jackson, President and COO of Lifelines Neuro.



“As we grow and scale our Rendr Platform, we are breaking down the traditional walls where patients receive care, liberating EEG and enabling physicians to access data from multiple devices located anywhere, which makes our IT infrastructure and security of paramount importance.”



Garrido was recruited by former GE colleague Byron Guernsey, Chief Information Officer at Lifelines Neuro. “I know the value Rafael places on integrity and what he’s accomplished. He will continue to ensure our IT security infrastructure is aligned and ready for market growth in the hospital sector,” says Guernsey.



Garrido was born in Argentina and grew up in the Northeast U.S. and earned a B.S. in Management Information Systems from Central Connecticut State University and now lives in Richmond, VA.



“Putting my skills to use at Lifelines Neuro to help expand care and access to people with epilepsy, Alzheimer’s and to work with pharmaceutical companies to validate and test treatments is an incredible opportunity. Helping others add value, and being valued in return, is why I’m here.”



Lifelines Neuro’s EEG Anywhere Subscription features Trackit EEG systems married to the Rendr Platform for one fixed monthly fee, with unlimited seat licenses. It enables EEG service providers, hospitals, and clinics to scale with predictable monthly billing for stability and no capital equipment investment.



