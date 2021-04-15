Press Releases Rize Press Release

Receive press releases from Rize: By Email RSS Feeds: Rize Introduces New, Easy-to-Ship Line of Upholstered Beds

Four stylish, comfortable models come with all parts in one box.

Solon, OH, April 15, 2021 --(



As people staying at home continue to focus on creating comfortable, inspiring interior spaces, retailers are looking for options to deliver quality furniture directly to their customers. The Rize upholstered bed line meets this need by offering four meticulously designed models, each with their own unique details, with parts that can be shipped all in one box.



“We spent a lot of time developing the right overall experience,” said Rick Sterzer, Executive Vice President at Rize. “The beds need to be attractive and comfortable, but also compact enough to ship easily – and at a competitive price point. We’re happy to announce that we found beds that combine all of these elements so that they’re a perfect fit for any showroom floor.”



All four styles are available in Queen, King, or California King sizes and come in three popular colors: beige, charcoal gray, and stone mist. Split side rail construction allows for the headboard, footboard, side rails, and sturdy support slats to be packaged together. Retail price points start at $279 for a Queen.



Constructed with an eye to fine details, the beds use the back of the headboard space to ship the parts, further cutting down on shipping footprint. An intelligent design makes assembly easy, and the beds are still made last a lifetime. All Rize furniture products come with a limited lifetime warranty.



The complete line of Rize products is available for viewing virtually through the Rize Live service. To schedule a personalized product tour with a Rize Live appointment, customers can email rizelive@rizebeds.com or contact their local representative.



Learn more by contacting Rize at 844-545-8865 or orders@rizebeds.com. Solon, OH, April 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Rize®, a leading manufacturer of bedding support products, launched a new assortment of upholstered platform beds at the April Las Vegas Market show. The beds join their existing catalog of bed frames, adjustable beds, mattresses, pillows, and mattress protectors.As people staying at home continue to focus on creating comfortable, inspiring interior spaces, retailers are looking for options to deliver quality furniture directly to their customers. The Rize upholstered bed line meets this need by offering four meticulously designed models, each with their own unique details, with parts that can be shipped all in one box.“We spent a lot of time developing the right overall experience,” said Rick Sterzer, Executive Vice President at Rize. “The beds need to be attractive and comfortable, but also compact enough to ship easily – and at a competitive price point. We’re happy to announce that we found beds that combine all of these elements so that they’re a perfect fit for any showroom floor.”All four styles are available in Queen, King, or California King sizes and come in three popular colors: beige, charcoal gray, and stone mist. Split side rail construction allows for the headboard, footboard, side rails, and sturdy support slats to be packaged together. Retail price points start at $279 for a Queen.Constructed with an eye to fine details, the beds use the back of the headboard space to ship the parts, further cutting down on shipping footprint. An intelligent design makes assembly easy, and the beds are still made last a lifetime. All Rize furniture products come with a limited lifetime warranty.The complete line of Rize products is available for viewing virtually through the Rize Live service. To schedule a personalized product tour with a Rize Live appointment, customers can email rizelive@rizebeds.com or contact their local representative.Learn more by contacting Rize at 844-545-8865 or orders@rizebeds.com. Contact Information Rize

Karin Strippel

800-333-8333



www.rizebeds.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Rize