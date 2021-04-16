Avant Healthcare Professionals Awarded "Gator100" for Being One of the World’s Fastest-Growing Gator-Led Businesses in 2021

Press Releases Avant Healthcare Professionals Press Release

The Gator100 is awarded to University of Florida alumni who have created and guided some of the world’s fastest-growing companies. Avant Healthcare Professionals has been recognized on the Gator100 since 2018, with this year marking its fourth consecutive appearance on the list. The award serves as the University of Florida’s premier entrepreneurial awards program.



“This recognition is especially meaningful given the positive impact that Gator Nurses have had during the COVID-19 pandemic. I salute nurses and all frontline workers for their contributions during these unprecedented times,” said Shari Dingle Costantini, CEO and founder of Avant Healthcare Professionals.



Avant Healthcare Professionals is the premier recruiting and staffing specialist for internationally educated healthcare professionals and was founded by UF alumni Costantini in 2003.



To be recognized by the Gator100, companies must have been in business for at least five years and have annual revenues of $250,000 or more. The Gator100 is ranked by Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), which is used to determine year-over-year growth over the past three years. CAGR is determined by global accounting firm Ernst & Young.



View the full list of 2021 Gator100 honorees at https://gator100.ufl.edu/2021-honorees



About Avant Healthcare Professionals

Contact Information Avant Healthcare Professionals

Natalie Caballero

407-274-8423

www.avanthealthcare.com

bhudson@avanthealthcare.com

Natalie Caballero

407-274-8423



www.avanthealthcare.com

bhudson@avanthealthcare.com



