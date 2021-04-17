John Canning & Co. Earns the 2021 Preservation Connecticut Janet Jainschigg Award for Preservation Professionals

Press Releases John Canning & Co. Press Release

John Canning & Co. continually exemplifies the professional excellence that the Janet Jainschigg Award celebrates and is being recognized this year for it, earning the 2021 Preservation Connecticut Janet Jainschigg Award for Preservation Professionals.

The Jainschigg award commemorates Janet G. Jainschigg, a founder and benefactor of Preservation Connecticut as well as a regional leader in historic preservation. She was a mentor and inspiration to many and, although a volunteer herself, always insisted on the highest standards of professionalism. John Canning & Co. continually exemplifies the professional excellence that the Janet Jainschigg Award celebrates and is being recognized this year for it.



The John Canning & Co. has worked on numerous projects across the nation including over a 100 within Connecticut including: the CT State Capitol, New Haven Courthouse, The Mark Twain House & Museum, Yale University, Shubert Theater, New London City Hall, CT Governors’ Mansion, Wadsworth Atheneum, Goodspeed Opera House, and the Cathedral of St. Patrick’s.



Specializing in services for historic preservation, conservation, restoration, and replication, John Canning & Co. has been using their expertise for over 45 years to preserve and restore historic and landmark buildings. Their expertise extends to the architectural arts and finishes such as ornamental plaster restoration, plaster stabilization, decorative finishes, gilding, historic woodwork, and stone.

John Canning & Co.’s commitment, expertise, fine workmanship, professionalism, high standards, knowledge, and drive for perfecting preservation like their tagline states, makes them well deserving of this Award.



John Canning & Co. continually finds it extremely gratifying to be a part of preserving historic buildings using their expertise and passion for architectural arts restoration and always perceives it to be a great honor to be recognized for the work they love doing so much.



