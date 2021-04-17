Dressage Today OnDemand’s New Videos with Beth Baumert

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Equine Network, LLC Press Release

Boulder, CO, April 17, 2021 --(



Beth Baumert is a Certified Trainer and Instructor with the United States Dressage Federation (USDF) and is an "L" graduate with distinction of the USDF judging program. Beth was the initial editor for Dressage Today magazine in 1994 and served as its technical editor nearly 25 years. She is the author of two books, When Two Spines Align: Dressage Dynamics and How Two Minds Meet: The Mental Dynamics of Dressage.



“The purpose of this video series is to get dressage riders on a path in their riding they feel confident about,” says Stephanie Ruff, Content Manager for Dressage Today. “Beth helps riders figure out why their horses may be out of balance and offers concrete exercises about how to fix those issues. Our video editor says she had an ‘ah-ha’ moment when watching the section in Part 2 about the half-halt—finally a straightforward definition of a sometimes difficult-to-grasp concept.”



Dressage Today OnDemand is a video subscription service from Dressage Today where members can learn from top experts in the sport. The library contains more than 3,700 training videos and exclusive access to a decade’s worth of digital editions of Dressage Today magazine. More details can be found at ondemand.dressagetoday.com.



About Dressage Today

The mission of Dressage Today is to give dressage riders of all levels a foundation for training their horses, to encourage the pursuit of a harmonious partnership and to promote the sport of dressage. Through multi-media channels including video-on-demand, web articles, social media, podcasts, digital issues, newsletters and events, DT taps into experts in the sport to help dressage riders. More than 3,000 training videos make up Dressage Today OnDemand, DT’s ever-growing video-on-demand site dedicated to providing subscribers with in-depth training from the world’s top riders, trainers and judges. In addition, DT continues to provide content on training, the latest innovations in the care and feeding of dressage horses, rider fitness and top competitors.



About Equine Network LLC

Stephanie Ruff

717.860.6976



ondemand.dressagetoday.com



