Team Tractor Ranch Makes a Major Investment in a Local Community

Phoenix, AZ, April 18, 2021 --



Barrel racing is a female-centric rodeo event. The horse and rider run a cloverleaf pattern around preset barrels in the fastest time. Though both sexes compete, it is typically a fast-paced, exciting, little-known rodeo event for women that combines the horse’s athletic ability and the horsemanship of the rider to attain the fastest time.



Dunn’s Arena, located in Litchfield Park, AZ, has been providing barrel racing events to the local community for many years. These are events that provide local employment for arena employees as well as prize rewards for mainly female participants. When Covid-19 swept through the community, many Dunn’s events were cancelled. Residents of the community lost access to these daily events, which provided much-needed family fun for parents, kids, family pets, and the entire local community.



Team Tractor Ranch has provided Dunn’s Arena a good source of capital by becoming a major sponsor of the entire 2021 barrel racing season. They did this to help bring back family fun, while providing Dunn’s Arena a major source of funding for 2021. A win/win for Dunn’s Arena and the Litchfield Park community.



According to Team Tractor Ranch’s General Manager Bryce Meehan, “Dunn’s Arena means a lot to the local community. As a family-owned and operated business, we believe in the power of bringing families together. Kids and parents love Dunn’s events. We wanted to help do our part to make sure these fun events will continue for years and years.”



The Team Tractor Ranch team will be appearing live at Dunn’s Arena for their barrel races on Saturday, April 17th, 2021 from 7:00am-4:00pm. They will have a large display of tractors onsite for kids and parents to sit on and take pictures. Plus they are going to be giving away a huge amount of treats, hold a raffle, and give away a slew of tractor swag and other merchandise. For tractor owners, this is a must-attend event as Team Tractor Ranch will be raffling off a free tractor engine oil change.



To learn more about what Team Tractor Ranch is doing with Dunn’s Arena, or for an interview with Bryce Meehan, please contact Ana Dorfman at 602-753-9613 or email her at adorfman@teamtractor.com.



Team Tractor Ranch - #1 Tractor Dealer in Arizona. We sell and service most major brands of tractors including Yanmar, Kubota, John Deere, TYM, Mahindra, Kioti, Case, New Holland, Massey Ferguson, Ford, Deutz, Case IH, Farmall, International Harvester, Branson Tractors, LS, Shibura, Claas Tractor, McCormick Tractors, Valtra, Solis, YTO, Montana, and Nortrac.



Contact:

Ana Dorfman, Marketing Manager

480-410-3429

Anastasiia Dorfman

602-734-9944



https://www.teamtractor.com/



