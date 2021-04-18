PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Werq

Press Release

Receive press releases from Werq: By Email RSS Feeds:

Werq Hires Scott Tibbels as New VP of Coaching


Austin, TX, April 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Werq has hired Scott Tibbels as their VP of Coaching. Tibbels will be responsible for overseeing service delivery and leadership development, sales, and quality assurance of coaching services.

"Renowned as a best-in-class coach, Scott brings a wealth of leadership experience, industry expertise, and exceptionally effective results-based coaching models to his role of VP of Coaching. We are grateful to be welcoming him on board in this capacity, and look forward to an even brighter future together!" says CEO and founder Ilana Zivkovich.

Tibbels brings over 25 years of experience in the human performance business. He has worked extensively with senior executives in the healthcare space for the past decade. His specialities in communication skills, performance development, and leadership management will serve the executive coach firm well as they provide leaders and teams with the skills and support to grow, enhance, and optimize their businesses.

“I am excited to be joining the tremendously talented and passionate team at Werq!” says Tibbels. “I fully align with Werq’s mission and values and their approach to delivering value to their clients. Together we will continue the journey of delivering high value to clients and business through exceptional coaching experiences.”

Werq is an executive and team performance coaching firm based in Austin, TX. Werq helps leaders optimize their influence and results through assessing, building, and developing peak performing teams. For more information, email contact@werqpeople.com or call 866.413.8889.
Contact Information
Werq
Reahanna Parker
866-413-8889
Contact
werqpeople.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Werq
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help