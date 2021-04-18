Press Releases Werq Press Release

Receive press releases from Werq: By Email RSS Feeds: Werq Hires Scott Tibbels as New VP of Coaching

Austin, TX, April 18, 2021 --(



"Renowned as a best-in-class coach, Scott brings a wealth of leadership experience, industry expertise, and exceptionally effective results-based coaching models to his role of VP of Coaching. We are grateful to be welcoming him on board in this capacity, and look forward to an even brighter future together!" says CEO and founder Ilana Zivkovich.



Tibbels brings over 25 years of experience in the human performance business. He has worked extensively with senior executives in the healthcare space for the past decade. His specialities in communication skills, performance development, and leadership management will serve the executive coach firm well as they provide leaders and teams with the skills and support to grow, enhance, and optimize their businesses.



“I am excited to be joining the tremendously talented and passionate team at Werq!” says Tibbels. “I fully align with Werq’s mission and values and their approach to delivering value to their clients. Together we will continue the journey of delivering high value to clients and business through exceptional coaching experiences.”



Werq is an executive and team performance coaching firm based in Austin, TX. Werq helps leaders optimize their influence and results through assessing, building, and developing peak performing teams. For more information, email contact@werqpeople.com or call 866.413.8889. Austin, TX, April 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Werq has hired Scott Tibbels as their VP of Coaching. Tibbels will be responsible for overseeing service delivery and leadership development, sales, and quality assurance of coaching services."Renowned as a best-in-class coach, Scott brings a wealth of leadership experience, industry expertise, and exceptionally effective results-based coaching models to his role of VP of Coaching. We are grateful to be welcoming him on board in this capacity, and look forward to an even brighter future together!" says CEO and founder Ilana Zivkovich.Tibbels brings over 25 years of experience in the human performance business. He has worked extensively with senior executives in the healthcare space for the past decade. His specialities in communication skills, performance development, and leadership management will serve the executive coach firm well as they provide leaders and teams with the skills and support to grow, enhance, and optimize their businesses.“I am excited to be joining the tremendously talented and passionate team at Werq!” says Tibbels. “I fully align with Werq’s mission and values and their approach to delivering value to their clients. Together we will continue the journey of delivering high value to clients and business through exceptional coaching experiences.”Werq is an executive and team performance coaching firm based in Austin, TX. Werq helps leaders optimize their influence and results through assessing, building, and developing peak performing teams. For more information, email contact@werqpeople.com or call 866.413.8889. Contact Information Werq

Reahanna Parker

866-413-8889



werqpeople.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Werq