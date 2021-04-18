Shweta Jhajharia Recognised Amongst Titans of Business Once Again

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Growth Idea Press Release

London, United Kingdom, April 18, 2021



Global Gurus independently researches, studies and identifies remarkable leaders. They recognise the most influential minds in several fields, rewarding those that actively support personal and professional development and the pursuit of knowledge in others. The final ranking is decided by a public vote.



On Twitter, Shweta remarked, “Once again, I am extremely honoured to be featured in the World’s Top 30 coaching professionals by #GlobalGurus. To be alongside inspirational titans is an important recognition of our work. A BIG heartfelt thank you to everyone who continues to support me in this journey”.



Growth Idea, led by Shweta and her team of specialist consultants, guides top business leaders in attaining the next level of growth for their businesses. Their clients receive the support of a team of expert consultants, in areas such as strategy, sales, marketing, finance and new product innovation.



Their innovative High Performance Executive (HPeX) Board programme is underpinned by a board of directors, a world class peer-coaching experience and a strong non-executive leadership team to work alongside SME business leaders, providing a higher level of support and accountability to those who may not have the resources or experience for it otherwise.



Notably, she has always ensured a culture of abundance between clients and colleagues who she works with, maintaining a high level of success and experience amongst members, to guarantee that they not only learn and grow through their involvement but can contribute to others.



Before heading up her own consultancy, Shweta was Global Marketing Manager with Unilever for 9 years. Since then, she has gone on to showcase her talent in higher-level consulting, winning 70+ awards, including CEO Monthly’s Outstanding Business Woman of the Year, Top 20 Global Trainers and Influencers, and 2 prestigious International Stevie® Awards. Along with this, she has been featured in over 100 publications and her blog, where she shares a plethora of top business strategies, is continually recognised as one of the most influential in the field.



Amol Maheshwari

+442076271234



growthidea.co.uk



