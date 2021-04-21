Medicare Advantage Statistics Resource Initiated by Medicare Insurance Association

Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

Medicare Advantage is growing across the United States. The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance has initiated a resource where pertinent statistics, data and resource will be available for consumer reference.

Los Angeles, CA, April 21, 2021 --



"While Medicare Supplement is in our name, there's clearly a growing interest in Medicare Advantage offers," states Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. “We are pleased to announce the initiation of an online resource page where consumers and others can easily find relevant statistics, information and resources.”



Two initial findings posted by the Association reveal the existence of some 3,500 different Medicare Advantage (MA) plans nationwide. Two million new enrollees are expected to sign up for this form of coverage, AAMSI reports.



"Increasingly people need to understand that Medicare has many different plan options and each has pros and cons,” Slome notes. “Our goal has always been to provide consumers with the best available information along with resources that can help then navigate through the process of finding their best plan and costs.”



The Association makes available a national online directory listing local Medicare insurance agents. The only independent, third party resource offers free and completely private access for consumers to use. "While some agents limit their focus to Medicare Supplement options, you'll find many who offer Medicare Advantage, Medigap and Medicare drug plans," Slome explains.



Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



