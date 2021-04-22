Kasentex Home Bedding Helps Combat Indoor Bedroom Allergies

The majority of our time is spent indoors. And while our homes have always been considered a respite from the outside world, research shows we might need to look a bit closer at our indoor environment.

Proper and frequent washing of bed linens is the key to eliminating a large percent of the indoor allergies lurking in the bedroom - the place where we spend a good portion of every day. "We recommend washing bedding every week," says Kasentex.



Wash bedding on the hottest water setting (unless the laundry instructions recommend otherwise.) If your machine has a sanitize cycle, you can use that as well. Check the label on your pillow for washing instructions. Allow clean bedding to dry completely before remaking the bed.



Kasentex also recommends the following features when purchasing a new comforter set which are a staple of all their products and should be key features to help fight off allergens:



Vacuum Packaging - This keeps the bedding from debris and other allergens, and guarantees it’s new.



OEKO-TEX Standard 100 - This certification indicates the product has been tested for harmful substances and is harmless for human health.



