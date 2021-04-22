SKB Releases 5 New R Series Sizes, STAC Cases Optimized for Palletized Shipping

Press Releases SKB Corporation Press Release

SKB Corporation to release five new R Series case sizes, which comprise SKB's new STAC (Stackable Transport Accessory Container) system that allows for several interlocking and stackable configurations that fit on a standard commercial pallet for simplified, efficient shipping.

Orange, CA, April 22, 2021 --(



These new sizes feature the same functionality and military specifications as all other R Series sizes, but also comprise SKB’s new STAC (Stackable Transport Accessory Container) system that allows for several interlocking and stackable configurations that fit on a standard commercial pallet for simplified, efficient shipping of goods.



The new 3R2016-17, 3R3620-24, 3R4416-24, 3R4436-24, and 3R4436-36 were designed to meet the most demanding military specifications. Roto-molded of Linear Medium-density Polyethylene (LMDPE) plastic, these R Series cases feature a gasket-sealed, water and dust tight, submersible design (MIL-STD 810G). Other standard features include comfortable, spring-loaded rubber over-molded cushion grip handles; an automatic ambient pressure equalization valve; solid stainless steel latches and hinges for maximum resistance to wear and tear; and resistance to UV, solvents, corrosion, fungus and impact damage (MIL-STD 810G).



Individual model specifications are as follows:



3R2016-17



Exterior dimensions: 23.50” x 19.50” x 21.26”



Interior dimensions: 20.50” x 16.46” x 17.73”



3R3620-24



Exterior dimensions: 39.31” x 23.63” x 27.13”



Interior dimensions: 36.25” x 20.63” x 24.02”



Available with edge wheels



3R4416-24



Exterior dimensions: 47.63” x 19.75” x 27.25”



Interior dimensions: 44.38” x 16.63” x 24.04”



Available with edge wheels



3R4436-24



Exterior dimensions: 47.38” x 39.25” x 27.00”



Interior dimensions: 44.38” x 36.25” x 24.05”



Available with edge wheels



3R4436-36



Exterior dimensions: 47.50” x 39.38” x 39.00”



Interior dimensions: 44.38” x 36.19” x 35.97”



Available with edge wheels



CeeCee Vandiver

714-685-5232



www.skbcases.com



