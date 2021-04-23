Press Releases CU2 LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from CU2 LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: 69th Annual Maggie Awards® Winners Revealed - 32 Brands Win Coveted Maggie and 104 Receive Awards of Excellence

The 69th Annual Maggie Awards® Reveals Winners. The longest reigning publishing awards program names 32 winners and 104 brands Award of Excellence honors.

Los Angeles, CA, April 23, 2021 --(



The Official Oregon Visitors Guide and new-comer TEAMWORK won the Best Overall Publication for Consumer and Trade, respectively. This year’s program attracted entrants from across the USA including New York, Chicago, Alabama, and Kentucky.



“Despite the COVID shutdowns, publishing proved its resilience by producing works of excellence,” shared Catherine Upton, Maggie Awards® Chair. “While overall entries were down, we saw quality representation across all categories from Associations, Consumer, Trade and Student segments.”



The 69th Annual Maggie Awards® Ceremony was hosted virtually on April 23. Hundreds of honorees attended the virtual Celebration of Excellence.



The 69th Annual Maggie Award Winners and Award of Excellence honorees are published online at MaggieAwards.com. Visitors can view the best of media work products, designs, layouts, and content, to inspire creativity and imagination.



View the 69th Annual Maggie Awards® Winners and Award of Excellence recipients at MaggieAwards.com.



About the Maggie Awards

The Maggie Awards® are the publishing and digital media’s longest reigning awards program in the USA – celebrating its 69th year. Dedicated to celebrating excellence, the awards honor content creators of print, online, social, digital and video media across hundreds of categories. This year, 104 awards will be bestowed on single title publishers to global multi-media brands including California Dental Association, SIERRA, Variety, Orange Coast Magazine and many more. Learn more at: http://maggieawards.com.



The 69th Annual Maggie Awards® are produced by CU2 LLC with the permission of the Western Publishing Association. CU2 LLC is a privately held media company with extensive experience hosting international award programs in technology and media. Past award honorees include the Department of Defense, T-Mobile, NASCAR, Salesforce, and many other elite organizations. Learn more at: MaggieAwards.com and www.CU2CO.com Los Angeles, CA, April 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Today, the 69th Annual Maggie Awards® team named 32 brands as winners of the coveted Maggie Awards®. One hundred four brands earn Award of Excellence. The 69th Annual Maggie Awards ® is the publishing and digital media industries’ longest reigning media awards program judged by industry peers and publishing executives.The Official Oregon Visitors Guide and new-comer TEAMWORK won the Best Overall Publication for Consumer and Trade, respectively. This year’s program attracted entrants from across the USA including New York, Chicago, Alabama, and Kentucky.“Despite the COVID shutdowns, publishing proved its resilience by producing works of excellence,” shared Catherine Upton, Maggie Awards® Chair. “While overall entries were down, we saw quality representation across all categories from Associations, Consumer, Trade and Student segments.”The 69th Annual Maggie Awards® Ceremony was hosted virtually on April 23. Hundreds of honorees attended the virtual Celebration of Excellence.The 69th Annual Maggie Award Winners and Award of Excellence honorees are published online at MaggieAwards.com. Visitors can view the best of media work products, designs, layouts, and content, to inspire creativity and imagination.View the 69th Annual Maggie Awards® Winners and Award of Excellence recipients at MaggieAwards.com.About the Maggie AwardsThe Maggie Awards® are the publishing and digital media’s longest reigning awards program in the USA – celebrating its 69th year. Dedicated to celebrating excellence, the awards honor content creators of print, online, social, digital and video media across hundreds of categories. This year, 104 awards will be bestowed on single title publishers to global multi-media brands including California Dental Association, SIERRA, Variety, Orange Coast Magazine and many more. Learn more at: http://maggieawards.com.The 69th Annual Maggie Awards® are produced by CU2 LLC with the permission of the Western Publishing Association. CU2 LLC is a privately held media company with extensive experience hosting international award programs in technology and media. Past award honorees include the Department of Defense, T-Mobile, NASCAR, Salesforce, and many other elite organizations. Learn more at: MaggieAwards.com and www.CU2CO.com Contact Information CU2 LLC

Catherine Upton

888-201-2841



cu2co.com

awards@maggieawards.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CU2 LLC