Jeff Scheininger Begins Term as NAHAD’s 2021-2022 President

Jeffrey Scheininger, president of Flexline, Inc., has been elected to serve as the 2021-2022 NAHAD president. NAHAD, the Association for Hose and Hose Accessories Distribution, is the only trade association dedicated to the hose industry worldwide. Scheininger will assume the presidency this month, with a formal presentation planned during NAHAD’s 2021 Annual Meeting & Convention taking place June 12-15 in Scottsdale, AZ.

“I am honored to be a part of NAHAD and to serve as its president,” said Scheininger. “I have been in this industry for a long time and involved with NAHAD for most of my career. I’ve seen both evolve and expand over time and I’m looking forward to bringing my industry expertise to the table to help NAHAD reach its next level of success.”



Flexline is the largest manufacturer of specialty hose assemblies in the Northeast and has been in business since 1950. Scheininger has served as its president since the 1980s and has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Cornell University. He is also on the Board of Directors for the New Jersey State Chamber of Commerce and served as Chairman of the Board in 2011.



“Jeff is deeply committed to NAHAD and the members we serve,” said Molly Alton Mullins, NAHAD Executive Vice President. “Jeff knows this industry inside and out and possesses a great understanding of NAHAD’s programs, specifically the Hose Safety Institute, and what value these efforts bring to our industry. There will be great things ahead for the NAHAD membership with Jeff in this role.”



Joining Scheininger on the 2021 Board of Directors includes: Jason Westad, FORCE America; Dave Heckler, Alliance Hose & Rubber; Sam Petillo, Singer Equities; Susanna Vandenberg, Flexaust; Christopher Hart, Hart Industries; Brian Pellegrin, Spartan Industrial and Marine; Brent Lilly, PT; Mike Mortensen, Alaska Rubber Group; Dion Gunderson, Dixon Value and Coupling; Jim Daniels, Mid-State Sales; John Tattersall, Frank Murken Products; Roy Torres, SunSource – GHX Industrial; and Chris Shadewald, Eaton Corporation.



NAHAD provides a wealth of services for its membership, including the Hose Safety Institute and NAHAD Academy, as well as networking events, continuing education programs and services, and workforce development programs. The dedicated team at NAHAD ensures that all members have access to the information, news, resources, and tools needed to thrive in the hose and hose accessories business.



Katelyn Marks

410-940-6358



www.nahad.org



