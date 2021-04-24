PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Vestd

Press Release

Vestd Recognised by The Europas for "Hottest B2B / SaaS Startup 2021"


London, United Kingdom, April 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Vestd, the share scheme platform for UK SMEs, has been longlisted for "Hottest Startup 2021" by The Europas, the premier awards for Europe’s best and most ambitious tech companies.

The Europas were formed in 2009 by Techcrunch’s editor Mike Butcher to recognise and celebrate innovation emerging from Europe’s burgeoning tech startup scene.

Today, after more than a decade of identifying Europe’s most successful startups, including Spotify, Transferwise, Soundcloud and Babylon Health, The Europas are now recognised as the most prestigious award series for Europe’s most exciting tech ventures.

Vestd is the UK’s first, most advanced and only regulated digital share scheme platform for SMEs and startups, and since inception, has helped businesses across hundreds of industries to use their equity to grow or to reward their teams.

Company founder, Ifty Nasir, said that, “The Europas are such a recognised benchmark of quality within our industry. Our inclusion on the list is a real achievement for the whole company and it’s fantastic to be listed alongside some of the best and brightest startups from across the continent.

“Being recognised by The Europas is a real endorsement of what we are doing and I couldn’t be prouder of the team.”

The next stage of The Europas 2021 is open to public vote. To vote for Vestd, click or tap here.
