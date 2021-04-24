Interlink Cloud Advisors Named to Redmond Channel Partner Magazine RCP 350 List

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Interlink Cloud Advisors Press Release

Cincinnati, OH, April 24, 2021 --(



“We have been working hard and growing fast. The Interlink team is what sets us apart in the marketplace and as a partner – they are wicked smart and truly care about the success of our clients and each other,” said co-founder and Interlink president Matt Scherocman. “We are dedicated to consistently being one of the best Microsoft partners out there. We especially appreciate this recognition while it is awarded by the editorial staff who know the partner community.”



"Great Microsoft partners look at a customer's business and select the right technologies from Microsoft's wide range of sophisticated offerings, fine tune them for their customer's needs and expertly enhance them with their own or other technology companies' solutions. They bring the full power of the Microsoft technology stack to each customer, making those customers more productive, more profitable and more agile. The companies that made our RCP 350 list represent the best Microsoft partners in the United States," said Scott Bekker, Editor-in-Chief of Redmond Channel Partner magazine, the leading channel news site for the Microsoft partner community.



Companies in the RCP 350 range from huge partners with broad Microsoft technology capabilities and thousands of consultants to boutique companies with very specialized expertise. With more than 100,000 partners in the United States, this list brings welcomed recognition to exceptional partners like Interlink Cloud Advisors.



The complete 2021 list is available online.



About Interlink Cloud Advisors



With headquarters in Cincinnati and a strong presence in the greater Ohio region, Kentucky, Michigan, and Tennessee, the Interlink Cloud Advisors focuses solely on providing exceptional support and solutions around Microsoft-based technologies.



With Interlink’s extensive knowledge, they educate and assist clients through implementations, improving security posture and support. Interlink coaches clients through Microsoft’s complexities, including licensing rules, bundled offerings, incentives, and funding programs. Interlink also partners with its clients to ensure they are not overpaying for licensing or purchasing unneeded technologies. Interlink's Licensing Health Check utilizes a proven methodology to help clients review current licensing and understand best practices for contracts, bundling, and finding the best licensing options and promotions.



Recognized as the Fastest Growing Company in Cincinnati by the Cincinnati Business Courier for $1-$5 Million in revenue in 2015, Interlink has continued its growth by being named #37 in the same list for 2019. They have also been listed on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies for the past two years. With 44% year-over-year growth, Interlink is set to increase its headcount by 100 percent in the next three years.



Interlink hires motivated, intelligent, customer-service-minded individuals who understand it’s important to work hard and play hard. Their core values are caring, teamwork, proactive, and results. They believe working in an innovative, fun, and collaborative environment is key to success. Interlink values its employees and understands the importance of fostering a positive company culture. More information can be found online at: www.interlink.com.



About Redmond Channel Partner



Allison Schroeder

513-443-2554



www.interlink.com



