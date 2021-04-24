GPHCC Board Chair, Lou Rodriguez Steps Down and New Chair and Officers Elected

Press Releases Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber... Press Release

Philadelphia, PA, April 24, 2021 --(



“The experiences small businesses are enduring has elevated the need, more now than ever, to be hyper focus and intentional in developing, promoting and advocating for Hispanic businesses. Being part of an organization with a team of dynamic leaders, continues to be encouraging in driving entrepreneurship for equitable change,” said Torres.



Torres is owner and managing partner of Myriagon Consulting, LLC, a small business management consulting firm in Philadelphia. Torres succeeds Lou Rodriguez of Rodriguez Consulting, LLC, who was Board Chair for six years. Rodriguez will continue with GPHCC as a board member.



“It is exciting for me to see Nestor become Chair of our board of directors. He and I first met at the 2015 GPHCC Annual Meeting and our relationship has grown so much since,” said Lou Rodriguez, outgoing Chair of GPHCC. “Not only has he served as steward of the Chamber’s finances as its Treasurer, but he has also been instrumental in shaping its strategy and educational programs.”



“Lydia and Natily also bring a wealth of experience and perspective to their new roles on the board,” added Jennifer Rodriguez, President & CEO of GPHCC. “We have always valued their leadership and advocacy for small businesses and professionals in the Hispanic community, and it is exciting to see more women take on greater leadership roles on our board.”



Both Holiat and Santos are active members of the board. Holiat is Portfolio Manager at The Haverford Trust Company and has been a board member at GPHCC for the past six years. Santos is Vice President of Specialty Supply Chain at Aramark and has served as board member for four years.



