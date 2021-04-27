Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Baker Pool & Spa Press Release

Receive press releases from Baker Pool & Spa: By Email RSS Feeds: Baker Pool Offering Salt Water Spas, Affordable Hot Tubs in O’Fallon and Pacific, MO Shares Tips on Preparing the Backyard for Spring

Baker Pool & Spa, a New and Used Portable Spas Retailer Serving O’Fallon and Pacific, MO Publishes Helpful Ways to Prepare the Backyard for Springtime.

O’Fallon, MO, April 27, 2021 --(



“Warmer weather is coming. Now is the time to start getting the backyard ready for fun,” said John McCormick of Baker Pool & Spa. There are several ways people can make their yards an extension of their living area and add both value and pleasure to their homes.



Here are three ways to prepare the backyard for springtime.



Add Plenty of Seating – To really bring people outside and add living space to the home, make sure there is plenty of comfortable seating for everybody. Large, heavily padded couches and chairs along with coffee tables make a patio or porch a great place to relax and enjoy nature and good conversation.



If there isn’t a patio or other smooth surface to place furniture on, create an oasis on a grassy surface with patio stones or paving slabs. Don’t forget to add those special little touches of style to make the outdoor area personal, such as planters, fountains, or garden areas.



Extend Backyard Use with Lighting – Lighting does more than create a mood when it is used outdoors. The proper lighting can easily extend the usefulness of a patio, porch, or other backyard areas so they can be enjoyed even when the sun goes down. Putting lights in the seating areas that brighten the surroundings gives family and guests a comfortable place to talk, read, or relax outside.



Create the Perfect Gathering Spot with a Hot Tub – One way to ensure that the backyard area is ready for outdoor fun is to add a hot tub to the patio, porch, or backyard. A hot tub creates an instant gathering spot that friends and family will gravitate toward. The soothing water of a hot tub provides a comforting place to relax and enjoy the company of loved ones.



A great benefit of a hot tub is the allure for younger family members. The fun and enjoyable atmosphere of the hot tub bring family members of all ages together and present the perfect opportunity to talk and address problems or struggles of the day in a safe and peaceful environment.



To learn more about the benefits of owning a Hot Spring Spa, pick up a copy of a free hot tub buyer’s guide from Baker Pool & Spa. Just give them a call or visit the website at: www.BakerPool.com.



About Us

Baker Pool & Spa is the exclusive dealer of the best portable hot tubs on the market. We proudly provide the St. Louis area with quality hot tubs from Hot Spring! With many of the industry’s favorite models available, we’re sure to have just the right model to fit your lifestyle, backyard, and budget. Additionally, we offer certified pre-owned hot tubs and portable spas. We’re continually getting new trades, so be sure to check our website to see the latest models available at unbeatable prices.



Located conveniently in Chesterfield, we provide swimming pool and hot tub remedies to a variety of St. Louis surrounding cities, including St. Louis, St. Peters, O’Fallon, Wentzville, Fenton, Union, Pacific, Washington, and many more.



To learn more, pick up a copy of their hot tub buyer’s guide just call 636-532-3133 or go to www.BakerPool.com.



John McCormick

Baker Pool & Spa

6 THF Blvd.

Chesterfield, MO 63005

636-532-3133 O’Fallon, MO, April 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Baker Pool & Spa, a premier Hot Spring Portable Hot Tubs and Spas dealer serving the Serving O’Fallon and Pacific, area publishes Ways to Prepare the Backyard for Spring.“Warmer weather is coming. Now is the time to start getting the backyard ready for fun,” said John McCormick of Baker Pool & Spa. There are several ways people can make their yards an extension of their living area and add both value and pleasure to their homes.Here are three ways to prepare the backyard for springtime.Add Plenty of Seating – To really bring people outside and add living space to the home, make sure there is plenty of comfortable seating for everybody. Large, heavily padded couches and chairs along with coffee tables make a patio or porch a great place to relax and enjoy nature and good conversation.If there isn’t a patio or other smooth surface to place furniture on, create an oasis on a grassy surface with patio stones or paving slabs. Don’t forget to add those special little touches of style to make the outdoor area personal, such as planters, fountains, or garden areas.Extend Backyard Use with Lighting – Lighting does more than create a mood when it is used outdoors. The proper lighting can easily extend the usefulness of a patio, porch, or other backyard areas so they can be enjoyed even when the sun goes down. Putting lights in the seating areas that brighten the surroundings gives family and guests a comfortable place to talk, read, or relax outside.Create the Perfect Gathering Spot with a Hot Tub – One way to ensure that the backyard area is ready for outdoor fun is to add a hot tub to the patio, porch, or backyard. A hot tub creates an instant gathering spot that friends and family will gravitate toward. The soothing water of a hot tub provides a comforting place to relax and enjoy the company of loved ones.A great benefit of a hot tub is the allure for younger family members. The fun and enjoyable atmosphere of the hot tub bring family members of all ages together and present the perfect opportunity to talk and address problems or struggles of the day in a safe and peaceful environment.To learn more about the benefits of owning a Hot Spring Spa, pick up a copy of a free hot tub buyer’s guide from Baker Pool & Spa. Just give them a call or visit the website at: www.BakerPool.com.About UsBaker Pool & Spa is the exclusive dealer of the best portable hot tubs on the market. We proudly provide the St. Louis area with quality hot tubs from Hot Spring! With many of the industry’s favorite models available, we’re sure to have just the right model to fit your lifestyle, backyard, and budget. Additionally, we offer certified pre-owned hot tubs and portable spas. We’re continually getting new trades, so be sure to check our website to see the latest models available at unbeatable prices.Located conveniently in Chesterfield, we provide swimming pool and hot tub remedies to a variety of St. Louis surrounding cities, including St. Louis, St. Peters, O’Fallon, Wentzville, Fenton, Union, Pacific, Washington, and many more.To learn more, pick up a copy of their hot tub buyer’s guide just call 636-532-3133 or go to www.BakerPool.com.John McCormickBaker Pool & Spa6 THF Blvd.Chesterfield, MO 63005636-532-3133 Contact Information Baker Pool & Spa

John McCormick

636-532-3133



https://BakerPool.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Baker Pool & Spa Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend