Hot Tubs, Swim Spas, Infrared Saunas Dealer in Burnsville, Hot Spring Spas of Minneapolis Shares Tips for Stress Awareness Month

Burnsville Hot Tubs, Swim Spas, and Saunas Retailer Shares 3 Ways to Get a Grip on Stress

Burnsville, MN, April 27, 2021 --(



“April is Stress Awareness Month, an appropriate time to help people deal with the stress they may have in their lives,” says Jason Rounds, General Manager. While it is unlikely that people can remove all stress from their lives, they can do a lot about how it affects them.



Here are three ways to help people cope with stress.



It’s Not Personal – Keep in mind that most of the things that stress us out in daily life are just a matter of routine. It isn’t personal. Bills aren’t attacking you, and traffic isn’t piled up to keep us from getting to our appointments on time. Learn to let things go and accept things that happen.



State It Clearly – Instead of going about silently expecting things to work out a certain way, let others know what is going on. Most people go about their lives focused on what they need to accomplish at any given moment and are unaware when even someone very close to them is experiencing difficulties. So, talk to coworkers and family members about what’s going on to cause the feeling of distress.



Make Home Peaceful – Play soft music, dim the lighting, or best of all, get a hot tub. Hot tubs create a soothing environment that melts away the stress just thinking about slipping into the invitingly warm water. They are available in many sizes and can fit anywhere, even in small spaces.



Communication is a crucial aspect in controlling stress, and a hot tub is a perfect way to have conversations in a tension-free environment. It is also a great way to enjoy the company of friends who will be happy to visit and share the delights of the comforting water.



Consumers wanting to learn more about hot tubs are encouraged to pick up a copy of this free hot tub buyer’s guide, 7 Critical Questions You Must Ask Before You Buy a Hot Tub. Just call 952-933-9040 or visit the company website for more information at: www.HotSpringGreen.com.



About Us

Hot Spring Spas of Des Moines and Minneapolis offers a large selection of new and used hot tubs, swim spas, and saunas for sale. We are the area’s premier source for Hot Spring Spas and Hot Tubs, Endless Pools, Saunatec, Finnleo Saunas, A & B Backyard Accessories, and proudly carry the SilkBalance for Spas water treatment system.



To learn more, pick up a copy of this free buyer’s guide, 7 Critical Questions You Must Ask Before You Buy a Hot Tub. Just call 952-933-9040 or go to www.HotSpringGreen.com.



Hot Spring Spas of Burnsville

14350 Buck Hill Rd

Burnsville, MN 55306

952-933-9040



Hot Spring Spas of Woodbury

650 Commerce Dr, Suite 150

Woodbury, MN 55125

651-731-9745



Hot Spring Spas of Plymouth

14100 21st Ave N, Suite B

Plymouth, MN 55447

763-450-5310



Hot Spring Spas of Des Moines Iowa

10860 Hickman Rd

Clive, IA 50325

515-270-8702



Hot Spring Spas of Carroll Iowa

18134 Highway 71

Carroll, IA 51401

712-792-3376



Hot Spring Spas of Arnolds Park

244 Okoboji Grove Rd N

Arnolds Park, IA 51360

Jason Rounds

651-731-9745



https://www.hotspringgreen.com/



