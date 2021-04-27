Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Spa Country Press Release

Spa Country, a Hot Tub Service, Repair Company Serving Steamboat Springs Shares Ways to Reduce Stress

Hot Tub Repair, Spa Service Company in Steamboat Springs, Spa Country Publishes Helpful Tips for Stress Awareness Month

Steamboat Springs, CO, April 27, 2021



“National Stress Awareness Month is a program designed to help people recognize the potential health issues involved with stress,” said Austin Nelson of Spa Country. Most people think of stress as things that happen on the outside that make us emotionally distressed. That is only one of the ways that stress can creep into our life.



Here are three ways to beat stress and live healthier.



Give Yourself a Pep Talk – People need to remind themselves from time to time that things are not as bleak as they seem. People should always look around themselves and see the many wonderful things they have in their lives that make them happy. Make a checklist of the good things in life, and remember to see where there are ways to help others. Giving time or effort to a worthy cause can bring up anyone’s spirits.



Get Counseling – Severe stress that causes daily anxiety or depression can be helped by talking it out with someone else. Professional counseling is always a good choice, but even sitting down with a loved one or good friend can help chase away feelings of anxiety or help reduce the feeling of loneliness that often accompanies stressful situations.



Get a Hot Tub – Yes, a hot tub is a great stress reducer. Not only does hot water therapy benefit regular everyday stress, but it is also an excellent tool for overcoming the problems of illness and injury-related stress. The comforting massage jets provide a good method of reducing inflammation and tension in muscles, and the warm water soothes jangled nerves and painful joints.



While stress reduction or water therapy will not cure all ills, it lightens the load on the body and helps it heal. In many cases, the effects of hot water on the cardiovascular system and how it lowers blood pressure speeds up the healing of many types of injuries. A hot tub takes up very little space but provides enough room for family members to join in and get all of the benefits. Slipping into the soothing water at the end of the day also sets up the body for a restful night’s sleep, so everyone in the home can wake up ready to start a new day fresh and invigorated.



To learn more about the benefits of owning a hot tub, get a free brochure or price quote, call 970-824-2121 or visit our website at: www.SteamboatHotTubs.com.



About Us

Spa Country has been serving Routt and Moffat County, Colorado since 1994 and has grown to be a premier Caldera Spas dealer through service and integrity. We still believe in old-fashioned customer care. In addition to our spa showroom, we also offer a complete line of chemicals and accessories for all of our products. We are very proud of our certified, in-house staff that will provide professional installation and familiarize you with your spa’s care and lifetime enjoyment. We have a full-time service, water maintenance, and repair department for all spa brands that will take care of all your supplies and service needs. Need service? We take great pride in providing the best service to our customers. Since the beginning, it’s been our commitment, and it’s what sets us apart from the others!



To learn more about the benefits of owning a hot tub, get a free brochure or price quote, call 970-824-2121 or visit our website at: www.SteamboatHotTubs.com.



Austin Nelson

Spa Country

1598 West Victory Way

Craig, CO 81625

970-824-2121

Austin Nelson

970-824-2121



https://steamboathottubs.com/



