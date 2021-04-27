Press Releases CellarStone, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from CellarStone, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: CellarStone Announces QCommission’s Continued Partnership with Salesforce.com

Half Moon Bay, CA, April 27, 2021 --(



CellarStone has been tirelessly working to ensure QCommission’s seamless integration with SFDC (salesforce.com) so that users can continue to benefit from the efficiency of said integration.



As of this writing, QCommission is Lightning ready, Salesforce Appexchange Certified, and is a Salesforce Appexchange Partner.



With the help of QCommission, CellarStone is able to address the sales team’s need for transparency, thus helping businesses address the problem of shadow accounting. Sales people are already familiar with SFDC’s user interface. QCommission leverages that knowledge so they do not have to spend more time learning a new tool.



When asked about how QCommission has helped their business, this customer had the following to say, “QCommission tool is a GREAT add-on to SFDC and Financial Force. We moved to this commission systems early in 2020 and with the help of the development team we were able to create an end to end solution. Now the sales team can enter a closed won opportunity into SFDC then follow that order commission calculation from open to paid in QCommission. One of the big pain points for any sales team is visibility and this system solves that issue. Well done!” -Eric Nickolas, Administrator, Gray Matter Systems LLC



About CellarStone and QCommission

With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.



Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.



For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com. Half Moon Bay, CA, April 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- CellarStone Inc., provider of one of the most robust sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, today announced QCommission’s continued integration with SFDC or salesforce.com, one of the worldwide leaders in on-demand customer relationship management (CRM) services.CellarStone has been tirelessly working to ensure QCommission’s seamless integration with SFDC (salesforce.com) so that users can continue to benefit from the efficiency of said integration.As of this writing, QCommission is Lightning ready, Salesforce Appexchange Certified, and is a Salesforce Appexchange Partner.With the help of QCommission, CellarStone is able to address the sales team’s need for transparency, thus helping businesses address the problem of shadow accounting. Sales people are already familiar with SFDC’s user interface. QCommission leverages that knowledge so they do not have to spend more time learning a new tool.When asked about how QCommission has helped their business, this customer had the following to say, “QCommission tool is a GREAT add-on to SFDC and Financial Force. We moved to this commission systems early in 2020 and with the help of the development team we were able to create an end to end solution. Now the sales team can enter a closed won opportunity into SFDC then follow that order commission calculation from open to paid in QCommission. One of the big pain points for any sales team is visibility and this system solves that issue. Well done!” -Eric Nickolas, Administrator, Gray Matter Systems LLCAbout CellarStone and QCommissionWith more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com. Contact Information CellarStone, Inc.

Gopi Mattel

1-650-242-0008



www.cellarstone.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CellarStone, Inc.