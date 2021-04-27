CellarStone Now Makes SPM Easy for the Financial Services Industry with QCommission

Press Releases CellarStone, Inc. Press Release

Half Moon Bay, CA, April 27, 2021 --



CellarStone has always been driven in ensuring that QCommission can meet the sales performance management (SPM) needs of customers across all industries, those in the Financial Services Industry included.



Sales compensation planning or sales performance management in the Financial Services Industry (Fin-Serv) has always been a challenge. When adding the complexity of the sales compensation plan to the equation, automating sales commissions can be difficult and close to impossible.



CellarStone continuously tests and improves QCommission to make sure its new and improved releases actually work and can address the needs of businesses in the Financial Services Industry (Fin-Serv) - even those with complex sales compensation plans.



When asked about QCommission’s new releases, this is what Sanal Sankar, VP for Technology had to say, "We at CellarStone want to make sure that we are always providing our customers with faster, more reliable implementations which is why we are always working on continuously improving our products. We regularly come up with new versions, each one tested and proven to work. This helps decrease the risk of implementation and helps make a shortened implementation time possible with every new release.”



As of this writing, QCommission can readily integrate with more than 30 of the most used accounting and CRM tools like QuickBooks, Xero, Salesforce (SFDC), Sage, and more.



About CellarStone and QCommission

With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.

Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.

