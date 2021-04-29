Tangible Solutions Expands 3D Printer Equipment to Meet Additive Manufacturing Demands

Press Releases Tangible Solutions, Inc. Press Release

Fairborn, OH, April 29, 2021 --(



With the large format printers, Tangible Solutions can produce parts up to 9.8 in. x 9.8 in. x 13.8 in. (250mm x 250mm x 350mm).



“Large format printers allow our customers to take full advantage of larger additive device design and achieve higher-volume objectives such as weight reduction and improved mechanical properties with a high-productivity system,” says Adam Clark, Tangible Solutions Chief Executive Officer. “Our printers allow us to deliver maximum performance, optimize system speed, and deliver excellent productivity and reliability.”



Tangible Solutions equipment expansion brings the company’s total to eight small platform machines, available to customers requiring precision titanium orthopedic medical devices. These printers use lasers to melt layers of fine metal powder and create complex metal 3D geometries with incredible precision directly from a CAD file. Tangible’s large format machines now total three.



“By increasing our inventory of small platform and large format 3D printers, we are scaling up our cutting-edge equipment to further support our customers’ medical device manufacturing needs,” says Clark.



Additive manufacturing methods of 3D printing continue to open up new paths in medical technology. “Our printers offer customers versatile medical device solutions manufactured from a broad range of materials and applications with a minimum footprint,” says Chris Collins, Tangible’s Founder, Executive Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer.



About Tangible Solutions

About Tangible Solutions

Tangible Solutions, based in Fairborn, Ohio, is a nationally recognized contract manufacturer of 3D printed titanium medical-grade devices, and is ISO 13485:2016 certified and FDA registered. Founded in 2013, the company offers end-to-end management of device manufacture, and is committed to customer responsiveness and engagement, on-time delivery, and quality that exceeds expectations.

