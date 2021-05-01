Plastic and Silicone Tubing Manufacturer NewAge(R) Industries Welcomes Three New Directors; Trio Brings Years of Experience to the Employee-Owned Company

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases NewAge Industries, Inc. Press Release

NewAge Industries announces the appointments of Maurice LeCompte, Sonia Schwantes and Rick Zijadic. LeCompte is now Director of Manufacturing Development, and Schwantes is Director of Product Management, both new positions. Zijadic replaces a retiree in the role of Director of Manufacturing. Business growth – much of it related to tubing and Single-Use systems for COVID-19 vaccine production – helped fuel the need for these appointments.

Southampton, PA, May 01, 2021



Maurice LeCompte has joined NewAge as Director of Manufacturing Development, and Sonia Schwantes takes on the role of Director of Product Management, both new positions. Rick Zijadic is the company’s new Director of Manufacturing, a role that became available due to a retirement.



NewAge has been expanding over the past several years and launched three divisions: AdvantaPure(R), Verigenics(R) and BrewSavor(R). The company’s CEO and Board of Directors felt more leadership positions were necessary to help keep the company moving forward at a pace ahead of demand for its products.



“Sonia, Maurice and Rick bring a wealth of knowledge to NewAge,” noted Ken Baker, CEO. “They offer valuable input, and their experiences help us see things from a different perspective.”



Maurice LeCompte’s role as Director of Manufacturing Development involves capital projects, expanding NewAge’s global manufacturing footprint, new process developments, and working with strategic partners to develop innovative technology opportunities. LeCompte brings to NewAge over 25 years of experience with injection molding operations and medical device manufacturing. His most recent role was that of Director of Quality Assurance/Capital Projects Leader, and he has held various operational leadership roles in the medical device, consumer products, pharmaceutical, and aerospace industries.



Sonia Schwantes, Director of Product Management, is responsible for developing strategic positioning and pricing for current and new products, product knowledge and requirements, and technical content. Schwantes will work closely with NewAge’s Sales and Engineering teams to incorporate market feedback into product development efforts and will utilize a variety of metrics to help set an overall product strategy for the company. Her 20 years of experience in product management includes positions at medical and biotechnology companies.



Rick Zijadic, Director of Manufacturing, is coordinating and overseeing product manufacturing and organizing the development of new product manufacturing. Zijadic leads the manufacturing engineering team involved in process improvements and integrating new items into production and is also responsible for capital projects as they relate to manufacturing. He will assist with continuous improvement initiatives as well. Zijadic has over 30 years of knowledge and experience in medical device manufacturing operations, PVC and TPE compounding, and injection molding operations. He is an ISO 13485 Certified Quality Auditor and a certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt.



LeCompte, Schwantes and Zijadic are part of NewAge’s Team Leaders, a group which meets regularly to review successes and challenges, discuss business practices and strategies, and help plan the company’s future.



NewAge also recently hired a Chief Financial Officer and a Director of Human Resources and continues to seek qualified candidates for its Manufacturing, Quality, Sales and Engineering teams. View open positions at http://www.newageindustries.com/employ.asp or contact the company by phone: 800-506-3924 or 215-526-2300; e-mail: info@newageindustries.com; fax 800-837-1856 or 215-526-2190; or at 145 James Way, Southampton, PA 18966.



About NewAge Industries

In business since 1954, NewAge Industries manufactures plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles. The company maintains a large inventory of tubing and fittings for its core product lines, provides custom extrusion and fabrication capabilities, and services customers worldwide. In 2006, NewAge initiated an ESOP and became 100% employee-owned in 2019 for the benefit of both its employees and customers. NewAge is a solar powered, zero landfill, Certified B Corporation(TM) committed to continually minimizing its environmental impact.



The AdvantaPure division of NewAge Industries is ISO 9001:2015 certified and specializes in high purity tubing, hose, Single-Use process tubing manifolds, AdvantaFlex(R) TPE tubing, BioClosure(R) container closure systems, and other molded components for the pharmaceutical, biopharm, biomedical, food, beverage, and chemical industries. Products are manufactured, stored, and shipped using methods that ensure product purity. Automated product identification systems, including gamma stable RFID tags and labels, are offered by NewAge’s Verigenics division. BrewSavor by NewAge Industries provides tubing and hose for craft beer, homebrew and beverage dispensing applications.



