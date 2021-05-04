PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
iGrafx

Press Release

Receive press releases from iGrafx: By Email RSS Feeds:

iGrafx Announces Appointment of Andrew McFarland to Chief Executive Officer


iGrafx announces appointment of new CEO, Andrew McFarland.

Tualatin, OR, May 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- iGrafx, a world leader in digital business transformation, announced the appointment of Andrew McFarland to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Andrew joined iGrafx in October 2020 as Chief Customer Officer, bringing more than 25 years’ experience in executive leadership. “Andy is a proven leader who develops employees, drives vision, consistently exceeds goals,” stated Joel Trammel, chairman of iGrafx and managing partner of Lone Rock Technology Group.

As a trusted advisor to investors and executive teams alike, Andrew will help iGrafx continue to develop innovative business strategies and client-focused solutions that enable organizations improve their processes, drive growth, and transform their business.

About iGrafx
iGrafx believes that process is at the center of everything, and helps the largest, most complex enterprises around the world convert their business processes into a portfolio of valuable assets. The iGrafx Business Transformation Platform is the world’s most comprehensive, supporting RPA and workflow automation, customer journey, governance, risk, compliance, and more, as well as SaaS and private cloud deployment. It is also the most scalable, currently accommodating the largest, global enterprise requirements. iGrafx possesses and shares 400+ years of process passion.

For more information, please visit: https://www.igrafx.com
Contact Information
iGrafx
Robert Thacker
503-404-6050
Contact
www.igrafx.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from iGrafx
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help