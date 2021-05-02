Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMC Corporation of America Press Release

Receive press releases from SMC Corporation of America: By Email RSS Feeds: SMC Corporation of America Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

SMC Corporation of America is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2021 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

Noblesville, IN, May 02, 2021 --(



“We are so honored and proud to be named a U.S. Best Managed Company as it recognizes the amazing team effort our loyal and dedicated SMC family put forth in safely navigating through this pandemic,” said Kelley Stacy, President, COO of SMC Corporation of America. “As an essential manufacturer, we ramped up our support to food and beverage companies, and to the health care industry by supplying critical components for ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and for equipment making PPE masks.



“We also expanded our corporate warehouse to 1 million square feet and invested in an automated cube storage system that uses robotic carts to store and retrieve inventory which increases our storage space by four times conventional methods. All of this was done with attention to our core values of safety, sustainability, eco-friendly, diversity and inclusion in our work environment.”



Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 30 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.



About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices - strategy, execution, culture and financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal.



About SMC Corporation of America

SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.



There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada that are supported by engineering and manufacturing also located in Noblesville, Indiana. Noblesville, IN, May 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The 2021 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials, all while facing the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite major challenges and immense pressure, they continued to lead with purpose and the vision to make significant contributions to their industries, communities, work forces and the economy.“We are so honored and proud to be named a U.S. Best Managed Company as it recognizes the amazing team effort our loyal and dedicated SMC family put forth in safely navigating through this pandemic,” said Kelley Stacy, President, COO of SMC Corporation of America. “As an essential manufacturer, we ramped up our support to food and beverage companies, and to the health care industry by supplying critical components for ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and for equipment making PPE masks.“We also expanded our corporate warehouse to 1 million square feet and invested in an automated cube storage system that uses robotic carts to store and retrieve inventory which increases our storage space by four times conventional methods. All of this was done with attention to our core values of safety, sustainability, eco-friendly, diversity and inclusion in our work environment.”Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 30 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.About the Best Managed Companies ProgramThe Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices - strategy, execution, culture and financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal.About SMC Corporation of AmericaSMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada that are supported by engineering and manufacturing also located in Noblesville, Indiana. Contact Information SMC Corporation of America

Amanda Wease

800-762-7621





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMC Corporation of America Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend