Press Releases First Impression Signs & Graphics Press Release

Receive press releases from First Impression Signs & Graphics: By Email RSS Feeds: First Impression Signs & Graphics Open for Business

First Impression Signs & Graphics (omahacustomsigns.com) is building a full-service sign company that works closely with its community to create healthy, lasting partnerships.

Omaha, NE, May 12, 2021 --(



First Impression Signs & Graphics expertly produces all major types of signage, including:



- Vehicle wraps & graphics

- Indoor signs

- Tradeshow banners & displays

- Outdoor signs

- Custom signs



Their services include graphic design, production, installation and maintenance services.



Jim Stapleton is a career Operations and Supply Chain professional with extensive customer order fulfillment and project management experience. Most recently, Jim spent over 20 years at HP, Inc. managing operations and supply strategies for most PC product lines in North and South America.



Jim founded the company on two key principles:



1. Treating customers, suppliers, employees, and business partners honestly and with the utmost respect.

2. Customer service is the top priority. This means they commit to prompt and continuous communication with you from start to finish and afterward.



For any signage requirements in Omaha and surrounding areas, get in touch with a sign expert at First Impression, call (402) 252-5940, or you can stop by in-person at 13522 L Street, Omaha, NE, 68137. Be sure to subscribe to their mailing list and follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn to stay up to date. Omaha, NE, May 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Jim Stapleton has started a new business, First Impression Signs & Graphics (omahacustomsigns.com). They’re building a full-service sign company that works closely with its community to create healthy, lasting partnerships. First Impression Signs & Graphics is a locally-owned business. They look forward to working with other companies throughout the community and helping them grow and keep Omaha the fantastic place that it is.First Impression Signs & Graphics expertly produces all major types of signage, including:- Vehicle wraps & graphics- Indoor signs- Tradeshow banners & displays- Outdoor signs- Custom signsTheir services include graphic design, production, installation and maintenance services.Jim Stapleton is a career Operations and Supply Chain professional with extensive customer order fulfillment and project management experience. Most recently, Jim spent over 20 years at HP, Inc. managing operations and supply strategies for most PC product lines in North and South America.Jim founded the company on two key principles:1. Treating customers, suppliers, employees, and business partners honestly and with the utmost respect.2. Customer service is the top priority. This means they commit to prompt and continuous communication with you from start to finish and afterward.For any signage requirements in Omaha and surrounding areas, get in touch with a sign expert at First Impression, call (402) 252-5940, or you can stop by in-person at 13522 L Street, Omaha, NE, 68137. Be sure to subscribe to their mailing list and follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn to stay up to date. Contact Information First Impression Signs & Graphics

James Stapleton

402-252-5940



https://omahacustomsigns.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from First Impression Signs & Graphics