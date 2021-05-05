SEVEN12 Management Names New Vice President of Marketing and Sales

Press Releases SEVEN12 Management Press Release

Dominique Abney Promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Annapolis-Based SEVEN12 Management.

Annapolis, MD, May 05, 2021 --(



“Over the past year, Dominique’s talents and skills have been invaluable to SEVEN12 as we continue to grow and welcome new clients,” said Molly Alton Mullins, the association management company’s CEO and Chief Strategist. “Her dedication to delivering high-touch, high-quality communications, sales, and marketing products has brought well-deserved praise and respect from our clients.”



As chief of the marketing department, Dominique works closely with leadership to ensure return-on-investment and revenue goals are met through the successful implementation of marketing, communication, and sales plans.



“My ultimate goal is to ensure every one of our clients receives exceptional customer service,” Dominique said. “The communication and marketing resources we provide lay the foundation not only for future growth, but more importantly, guarantee that the missions of our clients are realized and exceeded.”



Dominique’s team handles all communications and marketing initiatives of SEVEN12’s growing roster of association clients, including the production of materials for conferences and conventions, educational programs, and public awareness campaigns.



About SEVEN12 Management

Katelyn Marks

(410) 263-1014



seven12management.com



