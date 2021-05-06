Della Terra Wins Four Global Footwear Awards

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases della terra Press Release

Footwear brand globally recognized for its sustainable initiatives and visionary designs.

Cape Cod, MA, May 06, 2021 --



This is the first annual Global Footwear Awards, a sister award to the IDA International Design Award, created by the Farmani Group. The Global Footwear Awards aim to provide recognition to visionary footwear designs and designers spanning the industry’s divisions and stages of development. Designs were judged in four levels: corporations, small businesses, independent designers and students.



The jury panel included industry professionals across many areas of the footwear industry, including publications, institutions, established designers and industry leaders resulting in a widely-informed perspective to select the best designs.



“della terra is honored to be recognized alongside an amazing group of designers,” says Emily Landsman, founder and CEO of della terra. “We are so proud of the styles and brands that we have created and are excited to share it with the world.”



della terra highlights innovation and sustainability in the footwear industry using vegan and recycled materials, creating a PETA certified line without sacrificing style and comfort. In addition, della terra partners with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization, to plant a tree for every pair of shoes purchased.



With four Global Footwear Awards, this recognition excites the company as it prepares for the official launch date of June 1, 2021.



For more information and to purchase, visit www.dellaterrashoes.com



About della terra

della terra was founded in 2020 by tenured shoe designer, Emily Landsman while she recovered from Covid-19 and had the time to think about what was missing from her closet and the fashion industry. Its mission is a fresh take on fashion built on sustainable principles. della terra is inspired by nature but designed for everybody, and promises to uphold standards for the respect of universal human rights for all people. The brand’s values of inclusivity, accessibility and ethics are the basis of all decisions and choices made by the brand. The debut line is available for sale Spring 2021. della terra is real shoes for real people.



About Farmani Group

Diana Bassett

516-697-7677



www.dellaterrashoes.com



