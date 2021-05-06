Michael Bowers Joins Pragmatics as President

Press Releases Pragmatics Press Release

Reston, VA, May 06, 2021



Pragmatics, Inc. announced today that Michael Bowers has joined the company as President. This role includes the day-to-day leadership of Operations, Business Development, Quality, and the Technology Solutions Group. His mission is focused on building upon existing momentum to maximize success in our top corporate initiatives, expanding our footprint in the Information Technology (IT) arena, and ensuring continued growth and innovation.Michael Bowers is an accomplished federal government IT services Profit and Loss (P&L) and growth leader with more than 30 years of experience leading high-performing teams that please clients and grow business. His experience and expertise in organizational strategy development and execution, operations, sales, human resources, contracts, finance, and M&A will help lead Pragmatics' growth.Before joining Pragmatics, Michael was the Chief Growth Officer for DRT Strategies, where he developed and led plans to transition the former small business to a full and open competitor. Prior to DRT Strategies, Michael was Senior Vice President, Federal Civilian at NTT Data, where he led the NTT Data Services business group that provided IT services to federal civilian and health agencies, delivering operational, financial, sales, and quality results.Michael has also held leadership roles in other companies, such as Group President at Xerox Public Sector, Chief Operating Officer at Indus Corporation, and Senior Vice President and General Manager at Vangent."We are pleased to welcome Michael to Pragmatics as our President," said Pragmatics' CEO, Dr. Long Nguyen. "He is intensely committed to excellence across all corporate activities. We are very confident that his management expertise, strategic thinking, and positive energy will enhance our offerings, customer service, and continuous growth."Michael holds a B.A. in German language from the University of North Carolina – Asheville and an M.B.A. from The George Washington University.About Pragmatics, Inc.Pragmatics, Inc. is a leading Cloud, DevSecOps, and Data solutions provider for Software and Systems Engineering, Business Intelligence and Analytics, Audiovisual and Learning Technologies, Cybersecurity, Independent Verification and Validation, Information Technology Service Management, Program Management, and Transportation. Pragmatics combines the latest cloud offerings with our streamlined DevSecOps processes to accelerate our clients through their digital transformation, modernization, and cloud migration journey. Our data scientists and engineers collaborate with our clients to identify, promote, and leverage new patterns, insights, and predictive analytics through advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms, approaches, and tools. Pragmatics brings together an enterprise vision with deep technical expertise for comprehensive client solutions.Pragmatics serves clients from its headquarters in Reston, Virginia, and other sites across the United States.

