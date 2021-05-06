

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases The Knowledge Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Doug Austin, Founder and CEO at Strategic Source to Speak at Reducing Costs of Services & Supplies to Drive New Profits

New York, NY, May 06, 2021 --(



Event Summary:



With today's heavily challenging economic situation, businesses of all sizes have started venturing into different cost reduction initiatives in order to optimize profitability while ensuring market competitiveness. These cost reduction programs include reducing costs of services and other supplies.



However, driving new profits through cost-cutting requires important considerations to avoid further financial perils along the way. Thus, companies should always be proficient in choosing and implementing an effective and strategic expense management program.



In this live Webcast, Doug Austin, Founder and CEO at Strategic Source will provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of reducing costs of services and supplies to drive new profits. He will present important considerations concerning this topic and will offer strategic tools and best practices to avoid risk issues.



Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



- Types of Cost Reduction Programs

- Trends and Developments

- Common Risk and Challenges

- Essentials of an Effective Expense Management Program

- Practical Tips and Best Strategies



About Doug Austin



Doug Austin is the founder and CEO of StrategicSource, Inc., and ExpenseEdge the leading providers of Spend Management Services (strategy, spend mapping, sourcing, process improvement and audit) for retail, education, hospitality, service and manufacturing markets.



Doug has almost 40 years of line, staff and executive management experience in Spend Management, Purchasing, and Supply Chain Management in various vertical markets including airline, retail, manufacturing and services.



Doug has been married to Peggy for 42 years, the father of three children and the grandfather of ten. Doug is a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, a graduate of the University of St. Thomas, and a speaker at various conferences and is also a trainer, consultant, and business owner.



About Strategic Source



StrategicSource is a leading spend management company helping clients reduce the costs of services and supplies, save time and reduce risk to drive new profitability. In business since 1992, StrategicSource serves retail, automotive, education, hospitality, manufacturing, professional services and more. We have specialized analysis, consulting, technology-based solutions and learning modules for those that seek to train and develop their teams.



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else. New York, NY, May 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Doug Austin, Founder and CEO at Strategic Source will speak at its webcast entitled, “Reducing Costs of Services & Supplies to Drive New Profits.” This event is scheduled on June 24, 2021 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm (ET)Event Summary:With today's heavily challenging economic situation, businesses of all sizes have started venturing into different cost reduction initiatives in order to optimize profitability while ensuring market competitiveness. These cost reduction programs include reducing costs of services and other supplies.However, driving new profits through cost-cutting requires important considerations to avoid further financial perils along the way. Thus, companies should always be proficient in choosing and implementing an effective and strategic expense management program.In this live Webcast, Doug Austin, Founder and CEO at Strategic Source will provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of reducing costs of services and supplies to drive new profits. He will present important considerations concerning this topic and will offer strategic tools and best practices to avoid risk issues.Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:- Types of Cost Reduction Programs- Trends and Developments- Common Risk and Challenges- Essentials of an Effective Expense Management Program- Practical Tips and Best StrategiesAbout Doug AustinDoug Austin is the founder and CEO of StrategicSource, Inc., and ExpenseEdge the leading providers of Spend Management Services (strategy, spend mapping, sourcing, process improvement and audit) for retail, education, hospitality, service and manufacturing markets.Doug has almost 40 years of line, staff and executive management experience in Spend Management, Purchasing, and Supply Chain Management in various vertical markets including airline, retail, manufacturing and services.Doug has been married to Peggy for 42 years, the father of three children and the grandfather of ten. Doug is a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, a graduate of the University of St. Thomas, and a speaker at various conferences and is also a trainer, consultant, and business owner.About Strategic SourceStrategicSource is a leading spend management company helping clients reduce the costs of services and supplies, save time and reduce risk to drive new profitability. In business since 1992, StrategicSource serves retail, automotive, education, hospitality, manufacturing, professional services and more. We have specialized analysis, consulting, technology-based solutions and learning modules for those that seek to train and develop their teams.About The Knowledge GroupFounded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else. Contact Information The Knowledge Group

Andrew Macleod

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org



Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group