Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Justin Bell as Vice President Operations – KT Group for Kentucky Trailer

Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Rick Mohrman of Justin Bell as Vice President Operations – KT Group for Kentucky Trailer.

With an extensive background in manufacturing management and engineering, Justin most recently held the position of Vice President of Engineering, Warranty & IT with Strick Trailers LLC. Justin holds a BASc degree in Engineering from ITT Technical Institute.



About R.C. Tway Company, LLC

R.C. Tway Company, LLC, is the parent company of six operating divisions: (i) Kentucky Trailer Manufacturing (KTM), which designs, builds and manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage, snack food, package delivery and logistics industries as well as other niche markets; (ii) Kentucky Trailer Services (KTS), which delivers complete repair, reconditioning, paint, graphics and other services for truck bodies, drop frame and expandable trailers; (iii) Kentucky Trailer Specialty Vehicles (KTSV), which designs, builds and services trailers and custom specialty vehicles for mobile medical, military/government, mobile marketing, motorsports and other niche markets; (iv) AMST, which designs, builds and services specialty vehicles for mobile medical imaging in North and South America; (v) SMIT Mobile Equipment B.V., which designs, builds, and services specialty vehicles for mobile medical imaging in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa; and (vi) KT Pacer, which designs, engineers, manufactures and services custom feed trailers, bodies and equipment.



About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 40 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.



