Knotwood™ (Wood Look Aluminum) – Equinox™ National Distributor - Parallel Rep LLC

)-- The construction experts at Parallel Rep are now representing Knotwood - the premier wood look aluminum products and systems for commercial and residential applications.
Additionally, Parallel represents Equinox Louvered Roofs.
Knotwood is a line of woodgrain aluminum building materials that brings the beauty and richness of wood to a variety of applications: cladding, soffits, fencing, decks, enclosures, screens. Equinox manufactures Knotwood louvered roof systems that are applied to pergolas, patio covers and other structures.
Parallel Rep can assist with design assist, budget reviews, take-offs and drawings to final engineering and install support. If you have questions or need help with your commercial or residential project, Parallel Rep can be contacted at 1-866-472-7255.