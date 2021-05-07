Knotwood™ (Wood Look Aluminum) – Equinox™ National Distributor - Parallel Rep LLC

Parallel Rep, LLC is a USA-based stocking distributor for both Knotwood and Equinox, servicing both National Accounts and Commercial Projects. As a company, Parallel has over 30 years of combined experience with Knotwood, offering the best customer service, product availability, price, and turn-key solutions. Parallel's team has the knowledge you can trust and the information you need to achieve your project objectives.

Englewood, CO, May 07, 2021 --(



Additionally, Parallel represents Equinox Louvered Roofs.



Knotwood is a line of woodgrain aluminum building materials that brings the beauty and richness of wood to a variety of applications: cladding, soffits, fencing, decks, enclosures, screens. Equinox manufactures Knotwood louvered roof systems that are applied to pergolas, patio covers and other structures.



Parallel Rep can assist with design assist, budget reviews, take-offs and drawings to final engineering and install support. If you have questions or need help with your commercial or residential project, Parallel Rep can be contacted at 1-866-472-7255. Englewood, CO, May 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The construction experts at Parallel Rep are now representing Knotwood - the premier wood look aluminum products and systems for commercial and residential applications.Additionally, Parallel represents Equinox Louvered Roofs.Knotwood is a line of woodgrain aluminum building materials that brings the beauty and richness of wood to a variety of applications: cladding, soffits, fencing, decks, enclosures, screens. Equinox manufactures Knotwood louvered roof systems that are applied to pergolas, patio covers and other structures.Parallel Rep can assist with design assist, budget reviews, take-offs and drawings to final engineering and install support. If you have questions or need help with your commercial or residential project, Parallel Rep can be contacted at 1-866-472-7255.