Total Home Protection is Redefining the Consumer-Journey with ServicePlus

New Jersey-based, market leading home protection warranty provider Total Home Protection has recently unveiled a new name, new logo and a new website as a part of an extensive rebranding initiative. The service is now known as ServicePlus Home Warranty.

The rigorous rebranding initiative coincided with recent changes to the company’s internal structure, processes as well as the introduction of the new objective- taking the services to the next level to best fulfilling the requirements of the consumers. The rebranding strategy has provided a platform to evolve all the service offerings.



“This rename and rebrand represents a substantial step in the company’s systematic evolution process. We are redefining who we are as the market-leading home warranty providing service and making our customers' lives better and more convenient than ever before,” said (David Seruia), Chief Executive Officer, “trust, credibility and industry expertise have always been the pillars of our business success. We pride ourselves on our relationships and our ability to provide the homeowners with excellent quality of home protection and warranty services.”



The new website boasts an aesthetic and engaging design, easy to navigate features and best optimization for desktop, tablet and mobile use. Access to important information about company, mission, service plans, FAQs and resources is super-intuitive and seamless.



