The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Anti-Money Laundering Due Diligence and Compliance in the 2021 Landscape: Going Beyond the Horizon


New York, NY, May 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Anti-Money Laundering Due Diligence and Compliance in the 2021 Landscape: Going Beyond the Horizon. This event is scheduled on May 18, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm (ET).

Event Synopsis:

The anti-money laundering (AML) due diligence and compliance landscape continue to heighten with the passing of the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020 (AMLA). The AMLA, which is regarded as the most crucial AML legislation to date, was designed to modernize the anti-money laundering policy in the U.S. It also aims to strengthen the current financial system, improve government coordination, and streamline AML compliance obligations.

These notable developments underscore the need for financial institutions and their counsel to take proactive steps in ensuring AML compliance. Moreover, they must keep pace with the emerging updates on anti-money laundering policy to be able to establish and bolster their due diligence programs.

In this CLE webcast, a panel of key thought leaders and industry experts assembled by The Knowledge Group will examine the latest regulatory developments in anti-money laundering. Speakers will also present critical issues as well as the best AML compliance and due diligence practices amidst the evolving anti-money laundering landscape.

Key issues that will be covered in this course are:

Overview of the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020
Significant AML Trends and Developments
Enforcement Priorities
Compliance Challenges and Red Flags
Best AML Compliance and Due Diligence Practices

Speakers:

Daniel M. Polar, CAMS, Director, Financial Crime Compliance Strategy, LexisNexis® Risk Solutions
Dennis Miralis, Partner, Nyman Gibson Miralis

About The Knowledge Group

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact Information
The Knowledge Group
Andrew Macleod
646-844-0200
Contact
www.theknowledgegroup.org

