Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds: The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Anti-Money Laundering Due Diligence and Compliance in the 2021 Landscape: Going Beyond the Horizon

The anti-money laundering (AML) due diligence and compliance landscape continue to heighten with the passing of the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020 (AMLA). The AMLA, which is regarded as the most crucial AML legislation to date, was designed to modernize the anti-money laundering policy in the U.S. It also aims to strengthen the current financial system, improve government coordination, and streamline AML compliance obligations.



These notable developments underscore the need for financial institutions and their counsel to take proactive steps in ensuring AML compliance. Moreover, they must keep pace with the emerging updates on anti-money laundering policy to be able to establish and bolster their due diligence programs.



In this CLE webcast, a panel of key thought leaders and industry experts assembled by The Knowledge Group will examine the latest regulatory developments in anti-money laundering. Speakers will also present critical issues as well as the best AML compliance and due diligence practices amidst the evolving anti-money laundering landscape.



Key issues that will be covered in this course are:



Overview of the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020

Significant AML Trends and Developments

Enforcement Priorities

Compliance Challenges and Red Flags

Best AML Compliance and Due Diligence Practices



Speakers:



Daniel M. Polar, CAMS, Director, Financial Crime Compliance Strategy, LexisNexis® Risk Solutions

Dennis Miralis, Partner, Nyman Gibson Miralis



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



Andrew Macleod

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org



