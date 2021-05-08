

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases The Knowledge Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds: The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Reducing Costs of Services & Supplies to Drive New Profits

New York, NY, May 08, 2021 --(



Event Synopsis:



With today’s heavily challenging economic situation, businesses of all sizes have started venturing into different cost reduction initiatives in order to optimize profitability while ensuring market competitiveness. These cost reduction programs include reducing costs of services and other supplies.



However, driving new profits through cost-cutting requires important considerations to avoid further financial perils along the way. Thus, companies should always be proficient in choosing and implementing an effective and strategic expense management program.



In this Live Webcast, Doug Austin, Founder and CEO at Strategic Source will provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of reducing costs of services and supplies to drive new profits. He will present important considerations concerning this topic and will offer strategic tools and best practices to avoid risk issues.



Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



Types of Cost Reduction Programs

Trends and Developments

Common Risk and Challenges

Essentials of an Effective Expense Management Program

Practical Tips and Best Strategies



Speaker:



Doug Austin, Founder and CEO, Strategic Source



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else. New York, NY, May 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Reducing Costs of Services & Supplies to Drive New Profits. This event is scheduled on June 24, 2021 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm (ET).Event Synopsis:With today’s heavily challenging economic situation, businesses of all sizes have started venturing into different cost reduction initiatives in order to optimize profitability while ensuring market competitiveness. These cost reduction programs include reducing costs of services and other supplies.However, driving new profits through cost-cutting requires important considerations to avoid further financial perils along the way. Thus, companies should always be proficient in choosing and implementing an effective and strategic expense management program.In this Live Webcast, Doug Austin, Founder and CEO at Strategic Source will provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of reducing costs of services and supplies to drive new profits. He will present important considerations concerning this topic and will offer strategic tools and best practices to avoid risk issues.Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:Types of Cost Reduction ProgramsTrends and DevelopmentsCommon Risk and ChallengesEssentials of an Effective Expense Management ProgramPractical Tips and Best StrategiesSpeaker:Doug Austin, Founder and CEO, Strategic SourceAbout The Knowledge GroupFounded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else. Contact Information The Knowledge Group

Andrew Macleod

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org



Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group