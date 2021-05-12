HighCom Armor Awarded Sourcewell Contract in Body Armor

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases HighCom Armor Press Release

HighCom Armor awarded prestigious purchasing contract with Sourcewell, a leading cooperative purchasing contract administered by the government.

The contract allows State, Local, Education, and Non-Profits to procure products easily and quickly through a contract process and helps expedite the technical and pricing evaluation through a supply source that has already met the rigorous standards for selection as a qualified and compliant supplier of these life-saving personal protective equipment. With this award, agencies currently buying through Sourcewell contracts can gain immediate access to direct purchase with guaranteed best pricing and support established through the Sourcewell RFP process and contract award.



"Continuing to build on our success in both prime and sub-prime contract awards over the past two decades, we are humbled by this latest award from Sourcewell which is one of the largest and most successful cooperative buying contracts in the world. Having an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of this new segment for the long-standing and successful procurement program, we will continue to deliver lifesaving body armor systems that exceed industry standards and meet the tightening budgets across state, local, and education markets,” said Michael Bundy, CEO of HighCom Armor.



Learn more about Sourcewell and its contract with HighCom Armor at sourcewell-mn.gov.



About HighCom Armor



HighCom Armor is a name recognized within the defense space as a trusted and valuable resource for high quality and cost-effective protective systems. The company’s engineering and operation teams have designed and commercialized numerous solutions according to NIJ and MIL-SPEC body armor standards and testing protocols. Thousands of customers from the United States Military and Law Enforcement to governments and agencies around the globe have come to depend on HighCom Armor’s advanced ballistic armor manufacturing processes.



For more information, please visit www.highcomarmor.com



About Sourcewell



Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization, partnering with education, government, and nonprofits to empower student and community success. Throughout North America, we offer a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 awarded suppliers on contract. Sourcewell is driven by service and the ability to strategically reinvest in member communities.



