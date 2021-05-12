Press Releases Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits John Cole as Finished Products Manager - Bethel for Hancock Lumber

Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Rick Mohrman of John Cole as Finished Products Manager – Bethel for Hancock Lumber.

Sarasota, FL, May 12, 2021 --(



John brings to this role extensive experience in Forestry and Mill Management, most recently holding the position of Environment, Health & Safety Manager with J.D. Irving. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in forestry from Lakehead University.



Hancock Lumber is one of the largest, most dynamic, highly respected and awarded lumber companies in New England with a history that spans over 170 years and is a proud recipient for the past 7 years in a row (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020) of the Best Places to Work in ME award. Their sawmill division is one of the top manufacturers of Eastern White Pine boards in the world with annual production of 91,000,000 board feet.



About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 40 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.



Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. has its Corporate headquarters in Sarasota, FL. For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com Sarasota, FL, May 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- As the Finished Products Manager, John will lead the company’s largest planing/molding facility, with profit center P&L, production, team leadership, quality, safety, maintenance, and close customer interaction. John will be tasked with the continuous improvement, product/capacity expansion and the management of capital projects.John brings to this role extensive experience in Forestry and Mill Management, most recently holding the position of Environment, Health & Safety Manager with J.D. Irving. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in forestry from Lakehead University.Hancock Lumber is one of the largest, most dynamic, highly respected and awarded lumber companies in New England with a history that spans over 170 years and is a proud recipient for the past 7 years in a row (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020) of the Best Places to Work in ME award. Their sawmill division is one of the top manufacturers of Eastern White Pine boards in the world with annual production of 91,000,000 board feet.About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 40 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. has its Corporate headquarters in Sarasota, FL. For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com Contact Information Brooke Chase Associates

Joseph McElmeel

877-374-0039



http://www.brookechase.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.