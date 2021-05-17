Engagedly Earns Top Spot in The Starr Conspiracy’s Talent Management Brandscape™ 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Engagedly Press Release

Engagedly ranks #1 on the list of startups to watch out for in Talent by The Starr Conspiracy.

Brandscape™ 2021: Talent and Learning by the Starr Conspiracy is designed to highlight the cutting edge alignment of talent and learning companies who are doing things differently. In their own words, “Engagedly has shown strong growth and has taken a development focussed approach to Continuous Performance Management.”



“We’re seeing a renewed focus, amongst the organizations we partner with, on empowering people and teams to be successful,” said Srikant Chellapa, President and co-founder at Engagedly. “Enabling people for business needs now is about finding new ways to connect all aspects of talent development to the business strategy. We’re focused on continuously improving the platform to address all areas of performance — from learning and talent mobility to recognition and OKRs — and help organizations align company goals with people goals no matter where they are.”



The Starr Conspiracy Methodology



The Starr Conspiracy has worked with more than a thousand brands over almost two decades and gotten to know thousands more. They believe that the best brands have a story and tell it well. It may be innovation or power or leadership or purpose or revolution. The story is authentic to their people and the product. It can be seen in their success and the success of their customers. Using publicly available data, they developed a formula to understand Brand Power and Brand Velocity for Talent and Learning companies. The Starr Conspiracy attempted to remove their preferences and biases from their work and let the data speak for itself.



About Engagedly



Built on best practices and decades of research, Engagedly’s People+Strategy platform is built to drive performance outcomes starting with their people. With Engagedly’s E3 Modular Platform, organizations can Execute their strategy with goals/OKRs, performance appraisals, and 360-degree reviews. Further, they can Enable their people development with one-on-one feedback, LMS, mentoring or coaching, and Engage their people with recognition and rewards, employee surveys, and social praise.



Engagedly is the complete solution available to align People Practices with Organizational Strategy. Engagedly is also a modular platform, so organizations can grow into their strategy with only the modules they need.



To know more about Engagedly, visit: https://engagedly.com/



