Moven and LemonadeLXP Partner to Help FIs with the Human Side of Digital Transformation

Moven announced today that it has entered into an agreement with LemonadeLXP, Inc. to help FIs support staff and customers as they migrate to digital banking.

"Part of Moven's business strategy is to provide our clients with tools that allow for positive, consistent user experiences,” observes Monika Pollick, Director of Client Success at Moven. “The LemonadeLXP platform will be an important resource as businesses look for ways to enhance loyalty, increase retention and radiate confidence”.



Since the beginning of the pandemic financial institutions have seen a heavy influx of customers using their digital channels. The challenge for them now is to provide an exceptional customer experience throughout the transition. To do so they need digitally fluent frontline staff and effective support tools for customers.



“The pandemic put a renewed focus on digital banking” said John Findlay, CEO, LemonadeLXP. “As customers flocked to digital channels, frontline employees were thrust into the digital support hot seat. Since we’d designed LemonadeLXP specifically to help FIs drive digital fluency amongst frontline staff and customers, we were well positioned to help. And now, with our partnership with Moven, we’re excited to be able to support even more FIs in their transformations.”



Moven: Gregg Early, gregg@moven.com

LemonadeLXP: Carleigh Reynolds, creynolds@lemonadelxp.com



About Moven

Moven has been the leader in banking innovation and technology for over a decade. Banking partners have relied on Moven’s patented Financial Wellness platform to deliver real-time insights to their customers resulting in reduced attrition, increased engagement, and bottom-line revenue enhancements. Awarded the first ever patent for financial wellness in 2019, Moven has been steadily improving the financial lives of millions of users around the world. To learn more visit http://www.moven.com.



About LemonadeLXP

LemonadeLXP is an award-winning learning experience and digital adoption platform for financial institutions.



The learning experience platform combines serious games, technology walkthroughs, role-play scenarios, and social learning to upskill remote and on-site employees faster.



The digital adoption platform, Digital Academy, supports frontline staff and customers/members as they migrate to digital channels. Digital Academy allows financial institutions to quickly author a branded, searchable, WCAG AA-compliant online hub with technology walkthroughs, app simulations, loan application guides, and videos — no developers needed.



