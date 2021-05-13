TechFlow Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on INC. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases TechFlow Press Release

A focus on the customer is the driving force behind building an outstanding work culture

San Diego, CA, May 13, 2021 --



TechFlow launched 25-years ago in southern California with an overall mission of innovating and applying technology for commercial markets and government agencies. Since then, the company has reinvigorated its entrepreneurial spirit through the integration of new leadership while transitioning to a 100% employee-owned company that has built a solid reputation for delivering forward-leaning solutions to its customers.



Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine the company’s overall score and ranking.



“At TechFlow, we attract people that want to make an impact. We do what is right for the customer and hold ourselves to a high standard,” said Robert Baum, CEO of TechFlow. “As an employee-owned company we bring a unified and shared purpose to what we do and rally around our customers and each other in a collaborative, resourceful, and passionate way that results in a supportive workplace where people feel valued and empowered to create innovative solutions.”



“The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year,” says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year’s list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic.”



About TechFlow

TechFlow, Inc. is an employee-owned company with a track record of over 25 years of success defined by innovation, agility and proactiveness. The company supports government and commercial sectors as system developers, integrators, and optimizers in the areas of national security, logistics, and digital services. Headquartered in San Diego, CA with offices in Washington DC and throughout the continental United States, TechFlow delivers leading-edge solutions for customers in mission critical markets. TechFlow. Always Ahead. For more visit www.TechFlow.com.



About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.



About Quantum Workplace

Robert Baum

858-412-8000



techflow.com

Media Contact:

Cynthia Guiang

cynthia@cgcommunications.com



