Eastvantage Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2021 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

Taguig City, Philippines, May 14, 2021 --(



The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 19 years.



Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the winners will be celebrated during a virtual (online) awards ceremony on Wednesday, 14 July.



More than 900 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others. Eastvantage won in the Most Exemplary Employer for COVID-19 Response category.



This award is a product of the successful implementation of Eastvantage’s Business Continuity Plan that allowed the company to continue providing operational excellence to the clients while successfully transitioning into the safe and socially distant new normal. In 2 days, approximately 85% of all operational accounts were set up for remote work, and just 5 business days after the Enhanced Community Quarantine announcement, the company was 100% operational. The global pandemic has allowed Eastvantage to demonstrate dedication to delivering service for clients while also keeping the associates’ health and safety a top priority. A few clients were economically hit and needed to downsize their operations, but the company was able to redeploy 32% of employees. With the BCP, proper assets deployment, and continuous support to all of the associates, the company was able to successfully transition to the new normal and remain 100% operational.



Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in March and April.



“The eighth edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted many remarkable nominations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “The organizations that won this year have demonstrated that they have continued to innovate and succeed despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and we applaud them for their perseverance and creativity. We look forward to celebrating many of this year’s winners during our virtual awards ceremony on 14 July.”



Details about the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and the 14 July awards ceremony, and the list of Stevie Award winners, are available at the Stevie Awards website.



About Eastvantage

Eastvantage makes outsourcing to the Philippines simple and straightforward by providing business solutions to global companies, enabling offshore outsourcing operations that result in business growth. Eastvantage brings a wealth of global insight and local knowledge through its hands-on approach to managing client relationships. Find out more about Eastvantage’s flexible Outsourcing Solutions, Range of Expertise, and Success Stories at https://www.eastvantage.com.



About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.



