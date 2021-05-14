Misty Gregarek Appointed as President and COO of National Corporate Housing



National names current Chief Talent Officer, Misty Gregarek, the new President and COO.

media@NationalCorporateHousing.com Greenwood Village, CO, May 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Misty has been with National Corporate Housing for over 15 years holding the positions of HR Manager, HR Director, VP of HR, Senior Vice President of HR and has been the Chief Talent Officer for the past seven years. She oversees payroll, benefits, employee relations, recruiting, learning and development and helped create the intern program for college-level students. Her various roles have all had one common trend – helping shape the dynamic culture National has by focusing on associate satisfaction.Misty graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder with a Bachelor of Science in Communications. After graduation, Misty went to work full time for Gap, Inc. holding several positions including management, merchandising, and corporate training. Since starting with National in 2006, Misty has continually advanced in the field of Human Resources and Workforce Management. She has also been involved with all of National’s acquisitions, helping to grow the company to the global travel management leader it is today.“As a busy mom and wife, I understand the importance of work-life balance and strive to ensure National employees can be their best at home and in their professional role. My goal is to make National an employer of choice around the world by building a ‘Great Place to Work’ (GPTW) for all. I am looking forward to helping drive our business and ensure our associate satisfaction aligns with our exceptional customer service every day,” states Gregarek.Over the past five years, she has led the GPTW internal associate customer satisfaction scores, by increasing rates each year. In 2019, Misty was a key player in helping launch diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and works closely with the current DEI Specialist to ensure a positive workspace for each associate where they feel valued.CEO Tom Atchison states, “Misty embodies our core values of ‘people matter’ and ‘driven to succeed’ and is dedicated to mentoring, leading associates, and growing the business globally. National’s workforce is made up of 72 percent females, and what a perfect fit for Gregarek in her tenure with us, to lead the way in corporate housing and company operations. I am a firm believer in promoting from within the company and look forward to working closely with her as a female leader and know she will make an outstanding President and COO.”About National Corporate HousingFounded in 1999, National Corporate Housing is a global multi-brand corporate housing company that provides fully furnished, temporary housing throughout the United States, Canada, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America. National's unique business model offers a Single Source Solution® for temporary living, including furnished apartments, international serviced apartments, rental assistance, destination services, corporate travel, insurance housing, and talent solutions. For more information on National Corporate Housing, please visitNationalCorporateHousing.com.Contact Information:media@NationalCorporateHousing.com Contact Information National Corporate Housing

