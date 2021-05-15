The Equine Network Continues Expansion

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Equine Network, LLC Press Release

The Equine Network’s membership services are designed to entertain, support, and inform the equine community, and include unique tech-enabled services for horse owners, live equestrian competitions, innovative content, and engaging digital experiences.﻿ Boulder, CO, May 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Equine Network (“Equine Network”), the market-leading tech-enabled membership services platform to the $130 billion U.S. equine industry, announced it has completed the acquisitions of two subscription video on demand (SVOD) companies, Roping.com and EventingTraining.com, along with other key domains to be developed. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.Roping.com and EventingTraining.com are industry-leading SVOD training platforms in the equestrian disciplines of team roping and eventing respectively, featuring databases of instructional videos from elite trainers and competitors, along with mobile apps, member-only communities, and access to feedback from world champion coaches.Roping.com and EventingTraining.com, along with other domains still in development, will augment Equine Network’s core SVOD platforms: Horse&Rider OnDemand and Dressage Today OnDemand. These acquisitions position Equine Network to play a significantly greater role in continuing to connect equestrians of all disciplines with exclusive training resources, instruction, and mentorship through best-in-class video and education platforms and mobile app technology.“These are fantastic add-ons to our current SVOD channels,” said Tom Winsor, CEO of the Equine Network. “They will help us round out our reach into all major sport horse disciplines.”The combined portfolio joins the rich content-creation capabilities and audience share of the largest equine-focused information and membership services company in the country with a powerful and proven educational SVOD model that has generated incredible member growth. With the addition of Roping.com and EventingTraining.com, Equine Network provides instructional content to thousands of active subscribers across the equine industry. Equine Network’s other offerings include member-only competitions, roadside assistance, natural insect control, and other proprietary content. Equine Network will continue to build and acquire additional services and solutions to enable its current and future members to more easily enjoy and participate in the equine industry.“We’re very proud of what Roping.com and EventingTraining.com have become,” said Adam Toren, co-founder of the SVOD companies. “We’re excited for the Equine Network to expand their reach to more passionate ropers and eventers.”About Roping.comAt Roping.com, our mission is to bridge the gap between world champion coaches and passionate team ropers. In addition to our evergreen library of 1,200+ videos and new mobile app, we continue to grow a private community in which ropers from around the world can learn from and build relationships with the best coaches in the world. Learn more at www.Roping.com.About EventingTraining.comLearn from the best eventers in the world. Bring your eventing skills to the next level with a growing database of 500+ training videos taught by the world’s greatest instructors. Learn more at www.EventingTraining.com.About The Equine NetworkThe Equine Network’s membership services are designed to entertain, support, and inform the equine community, and include unique tech-enabled services for horse owners, live equestrian competitions, innovative content, and engaging digital experiences.﻿ Contact Information Equine Network, LLC

