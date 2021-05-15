SMC Corporation Exhibits at World of Concrete in Las Vegas, June 8-10

Press Releases SMC Corporation of America Press Release

SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at World of Concrete in Las Vegas at the Convention Center, North Hall, Booth N1875, June 8-10.

Noblesville, IN, May 15, 2021



SMC automation and process components:



JSXFA 2-Port Dust Collector Jet Pulse Valve – is rated for 10 million cycles for extended longevity in reverse jet dust collector applications



UV Resistant Products – Robust fittings and tubing designed for prolonged outdoor exposure



AMG Water Removal System – Removes 99% of moisture and liquids trapped inside air tubing



IDFB/IDU Refrigerated Air Dryers – Protect and extend the cycle life of downstream pneumatic components by lowering the dew point of compressed air with refrigerated air dryers



Visit SMC's Booth N1875, North Hall– Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109



Exhibit Dates & Hours:



June 8-10 (T-Th) 9:30 – 5:00



About SMC Corporation of America

SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.



Shinji "Tak" Takahashi

800-762-7621





