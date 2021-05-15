SMC Corporation Exhibits at World of Concrete in Las Vegas, June 8-10

Noblesville, IN, May 15, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- The World of Concrete is the industry’s largest annual event for concrete and masonry professionals with total attendance at 60,000+ of industry professionals from around the world. SMC will showcase its catalog of automation and process components supporting: Batch Plants, Batching Equipment, Pneumatic Conveying Systems and Dust Control Equipment OEMs and end users.
SMC automation and process components:
JSXFA 2-Port Dust Collector Jet Pulse Valve – is rated for 10 million cycles for extended longevity in reverse jet dust collector applications
UV Resistant Products – Robust fittings and tubing designed for prolonged outdoor exposure
AMG Water Removal System – Removes 99% of moisture and liquids trapped inside air tubing
IDFB/IDU Refrigerated Air Dryers – Protect and extend the cycle life of downstream pneumatic components by lowering the dew point of compressed air with refrigerated air dryers
Visit SMC's Booth N1875, North Hall– Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Exhibit Dates & Hours:
June 8-10 (T-Th) 9:30 – 5:00
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada that are supported by engineering and manufacturing also located in Noblesville, Indiana.