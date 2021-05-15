Benjamin Hannon Joins Carnivore Meat Company’s Sales Support Team

Press Releases Carnivore Meat Company Press Release

Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. The Green Bay, Wisconsin company’s rapidly growing brands include Nature’s Advantage®, Vital Essentials®, VE RAW BAR and Vital Cat®, which are distributed to over 6,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online to Chewy.com, Amazon, PetFlow.com and others. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company’s freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. Carnivore Meat Company is family owned and has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with a number of awards in recent years, including Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor’s Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction and Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. Green Bay, WI, May 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Carnivore Meat Company today announced Benjamin Hannon has joined their Sales Support Team as Customer Service Specialist. Hannon brings over 15 years of experience in a myriad of customer service roles including both in-bound and out-bound call center and telesales experience.“Ben brings a unique set of customer service skills to our Sales Support Team and he will be pivotal in ensuring the success of our communications with consumers and visitors,” says Carnivore Meat Company VP of Sales & Marketing Melissa Olson.Hannon will answer all consumer inquiries via phone, email and mail for Carnivore Meat Company Brand’s Vital Essentials, Vital Cat and Nature’s Advantage. Hannon will also welcome all visitors at the front desk at the company’s Yeager St. office in Green Bay.“I’m good at talking to people,” Hannon says. “I can deal with angry people and turn them right around and I can deal with happy people as well.”Sales of Carnivore Meat Company’s freeze-dried raw pet food sector has soared by 69% from 2019-2020, offering rapidly expanding opportunities for new employees to join the team to help keep up with demand.“We are excited to have Ben join our team during Carnivore Meat Company’s next chapter of growth as we continue expanding our E-commerce platforms,” commented Olson.Hannon says he is thrilled to help support Carnivore Meat Company’s mission of providing the very best diet to pets across the world.“Working here, getting to see dogs everyday...I love animals, I just love them,” Hannon commented. “Getting to see the animals everyday is amazing and getting to see people coming through the front door every day; the variety is just amazing. It’s not just one thing, it’s many things.”About Carnivore Meat CompanyCarnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. The Green Bay, Wisconsin company’s rapidly growing brands include Nature’s Advantage®, Vital Essentials®, VE RAW BAR and Vital Cat®, which are distributed to over 6,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online to Chewy.com, Amazon, PetFlow.com and others. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company’s freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. Carnivore Meat Company is family owned and has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with a number of awards in recent years, including Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor’s Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction and Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. Contact Information Vital Essentials

