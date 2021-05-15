PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Kasentex

Press Release

Receive press releases from Kasentex: By Email RSS Feeds:

Local New Jersey Bedding Brand Kasentex is a Cosmopolitan Best Seller


Hillsborough, NJ, May 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Hillsborough New Jersey's very own bedding company has made Cosmopolitan's "The 11 Best Down Comforters for the Dreamiest Sleep of Your Life" list.

The local company is number 9 on the listing which is quite an accomplishment for any small business. Here's what Cosmopolitan said about the Kasentex comforter, "This much-loved blue comforter is made with a down alternative, which means 1. it's more affordable and 2. it's machine-washable. Clutch."

For more information visit Kasentex.com or Cosmopolitan: https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g31144426/best-down-comforter/
Contact Information
Kasentex
Gloria Randall
908-801-0068
Contact
kasentex.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Kasentex
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help