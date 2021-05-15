Press Releases Kasentex Press Release

Receive press releases from Kasentex: By Email RSS Feeds: Local New Jersey Bedding Brand Kasentex is a Cosmopolitan Best Seller

Hillsborough, NJ, May 15, 2021 --(



The local company is number 9 on the listing which is quite an accomplishment for any small business. Here's what Cosmopolitan said about the Kasentex comforter, "This much-loved blue comforter is made with a down alternative, which means 1. it's more affordable and 2. it's machine-washable. Clutch."



For more information visit Kasentex.com or Cosmopolitan: https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g31144426/best-down-comforter/ Hillsborough, NJ, May 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Hillsborough New Jersey's very own bedding company has made Cosmopolitan's "The 11 Best Down Comforters for the Dreamiest Sleep of Your Life" list.The local company is number 9 on the listing which is quite an accomplishment for any small business. Here's what Cosmopolitan said about the Kasentex comforter, "This much-loved blue comforter is made with a down alternative, which means 1. it's more affordable and 2. it's machine-washable. Clutch."For more information visit Kasentex.com or Cosmopolitan: https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g31144426/best-down-comforter/ Contact Information Kasentex

Gloria Randall

908-801-0068



kasentex.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Kasentex