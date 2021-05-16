CellarStone Announces QCommission Now Integrates with Wisenet

Press Releases CellarStone, Inc. Press Release

Half Moon Bay, CA, May 16, 2021 --(



Wisenet is the leading vendor of integrated cloud learning management solutions serving hundreds of vocational education providers in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Wisenet offers a student management system that suits all training applications and registered training organizations, and is fully compliant with standards in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore regardless of state or territory.



CellarStone uses a technology called QXchange to integrate to a good number of applications including Wisenet. With the help of QXchange, QCommission is able to exchange data with Wisenet, making the sales commission process fully automated and a lot less time-consuming.



Overall, QCommission does a tremendous job in understanding the intricacies of Wisenet, as well as the complications inherent in the data integration process. With this ability, QCommission and Wisenet are integrated in such a manner that the complexity to the customer is reduced to a minimum.



When asked about this new integration, this is what David Carlson, CellarStone’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing had to say, "A lot of us have been highly reliant on using spreadsheets for commissions, which is a manual process. Spreadsheets, over time, have become an application, but it shouldn’t be one because it’s very error prone. There are a lot of competitors in the market today, but as you can see, QCommission is the more appropriate choice based on value, functionality, large install base, and ability to handle complex computations. This new integration with Wisenet only goes to show that we at CellarStone are dedicated to continuously improving QCommission so that it can integrate with more solutions.”



As of this writing, QCommission can readily integrate with more than 30 of the most used accounting and CRM tools like QuickBooks, Xero, Salesforce (SFDC), Sage, and more.



About CellarStone and QCommission

With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.



Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.



